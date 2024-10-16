Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has teased his media aide, Jubril Gawat, that he is Davido is looking for him

Sanwo-Olu made the comment at the inaugural commercial take-off of the recently inaugurated Red Line train in the state

The governor's comment followed the recent face-off between the Afro-Beat singer and his aide over the just concluded governorship election in Edo state

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been seen in a viral video telling his senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, that he is on the watch list of Nigerian afro-beat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The governor made the terse comment in a short video suspected to have been made during the kick-off of the new commencement Red Line train's operation, which had its inaugural trip on Tuesday, October 15.

Sanwo-Olu's comment could be seen as a reaction to the recent face-off between Davido and Gawat during the recently concluded Edo governorship election.

During the election, Davido took to social media to complain about the performance of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), but Gawat replied that the married singer's tweets only meant something. He attached the Timeless crooner's tweet link without completing his statement.

Davido tackles Governor Sanwo-Olu's aide

Davido was not comfortable with the governor's aide's response and went on to mock him, adding that Gawat always struggled to take a picture with him whenever he visited the Lagos government house.

The Afro-Beat singer wrote:

"U go Dey here Dey tweet nonsense but any time I’m around ur principal nah u go first carry phone with flash like okirika Dey blind person eye."

Reacting to the banter between Davido and his aide during the Edo governorship election, Governor Sanwo-Olu told Gawat, "Davido is looking for you".

