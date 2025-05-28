Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele have spread warmth all over social media after a new video of themselves surfaced online

The Nollywood movie stars, who have come together to celebrate Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, shared a new video where they gushed over each other

The clip saw them celebrate each other and speak about their friendship over the years, igniting reactions from their loved ones

A new video of Nollywood movie stars Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo emerged online.

It is no news that Funke Akindele went to Tanzania to join Iyabo Ojo for the last leg of her daughter Priscy’s wedding ceremony.

The duo have been almost inseparable ever since the Box Office Queen Funke landed in East Africa.

A new clip that emerged on social media saw both of them speak glowingly about each other and their friendship, the good, the bad, and the ugly, and how they have held each other down over the years.

The beautiful women joked about being old and grandmas already, but Funke opted out, saying she was only 48 years young.

Watch the video here:

This sweet clip trails Funke Akindele's absence from Priscilla's Nigerian traditional and white wedding, where netizens slammed her.

Reactions to Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo's video

Read some reactions below:

@wendy_base said:

"This so sweet to watch ❤️❤️❤️.Genuine love in the air.God bless you both. Egbon iyawo (Semilorepweety) you are doing so well with updates. God bless you too."

@mr_okiks said:

"Eyin people yi. Koma da. Ori ma'ma fo class captain wa pelu gbogbo eleyi 😂."

@semilorepweety said:

"Love that’s real and pure! ❤️ Mama @funkejenifaakindele and @iyaboojofespris bond is truly inspiring.🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@adex.kejji said:

"Loving this bond😢...more life and more wins to you both🙌eni waale lailai❤️😍Amin."

@adeyemoahmed816 said

"Really love both of them together. My faves ❤️❤."

@therealtemmygold said:

"Why is this too beautiful to watch 😍😍😍😍."

@rayo_accessories_place said:

"Ori iya awon jagun jagun(warriors) atun gbona wa😂😂."

@jokotola_aprincess said:

"HUMMMM I LOVE FUNKE BUT HOPE SHE TOO IS NOT SUPPORTING ALL THIS PEPPER THEM WEDDING UP AND DOWN .ALL BECAUSE OF LIZZY THAT THEY CAN NEVER ACHIEVE WHAT SHE HAS ACHIEVE IN LIFE IF THEY LIKE GO DO WEDDING IN HELL FIRE .IYABO OJO THINKING SUPPORTING MOHBAD KILLER TO PEPPER BABA MOHBAD THAT WUNMI CYNTHIA ADEBANJO KILL HIS SON BECAUSE OF B*STARD LIAM .HUMMM GOD AND MOHBAD IS WATCHING UNLESS MOHBAD DESERVE THE WAY WUNMI CYNTHIA ADEBANJO KILLED HIM."

@sawpheehart said:

"raynabskitchen e pe class captain omo egbe . Won ti wa fun wa ooo."

@queen_crownfit said:

"Eh God,make una let her drink water drop cup nah 😂😂😂😂😂😂Ambulanceeeeeeeeeeeeeee eyin daaa😂."

@bukkie_b_alabi said:

"Gbogbo oni ni Lizzy ma fi hyper ventilate and multiple convulsions 😂😂😂😂."

Funke Akindele lands in Tanzania for Priscy's wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele finally arrived in Tanzania for the grand finale of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding.

In a video clip, she was seen dancing with a colleague at the airport, joined by many others who celebrated her arrival.

Fans were excited to see the clip and shared their thoughts on the actress, praising her for how she supports others.

