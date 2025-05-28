Nigerian singer Davido made his fans and supporters with his recent performance in the midst of dignitaries

The Afrobeats star lit the stage at the Dangote Cement Customer Awards & Gala Night held in Lagos

Videos went viral showing the moments the father of twins shared with former and current governors, including billionaire Aliko Dangote

Nigerian singer David Adeleke made waves online following a recent high-profile event he attended in Lagos.

The Afrobeats performed at the Dangote Cement Customer Awards & Gala Night where he meet with top persoanlities.

Davido performs at Dangote Cement Customer Awards and Gala Nite. Credit: @davido, @alikodangote

A viral video captured how the musician greeted the dignitaries present at the occasion, from past and current Governors to the chief organiser of the event, Aliko Dangote.

Davido shook each of them on the VIP table, and they reciprocated by standing up to honour him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido’s performance

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

bigwavemediaconcept wrote:

"Dangote so happy as a proud godfather... the way he was recording him am through. David is a son of grace."

congratby_name said:

"OGO 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

giwa_otf said:

"Even my governor no fit maintained his steez baba self shout obo 😂."

pearlpeters10 said:

"Ex and current Governors.... standing up for small boy with BIG GOD."

miracle.brian.1654 said:

"Great men are standing for him. Greatness speak 🗣️."

abdullahhii1 wrote:

"Levels make Davido get no be here."

prom2pee said:

"Small money requested fr handshake from big money."

directosinwin20 said:

"Him money long pass the other 2 guys."

prom2pee wrote:

"Money called money to entertain money."

unusual_sir_prosper1 said:

"Baba God please anything wey @davido tell you for him prayer I claim em with faith 🙏."

officially_alvero_moni wrote:

"@davido dad will always be proud of him anytime he his watching his son performing.... OBO con still be the 001 and the most perform artist now for African."

obafemi740 said:

"This man is so humble 💪 ❤️."

lamba0427 said:

"DaVido hustling pass majority born With sibi onike (plastic spoon) 😂😂😂."

sammie_olu said:

"If you like dey believe that pastor that’s telling you, your own reward is in heaven. Heaven wey nobody enter before 😂."

christianigweze10 wrote:

"No poor man for here oo , that’s why no body Dey shout follow d song 😂."

official_victorypaul said:

"Omo money is good, Omo it’s always obvious when the rich are gathered. I will never be poor."

who_is_kelzz wrote:

"This obo album need new performance style."

kunle_visuals wrote:

"At this point 😂😂 @davido abeg who you dey owe money 😂😂😂 this hustle spirit no be for here … upcoming self no hustle reach you 😂😂😂😂."

prom2pee said:

"Money meet money."

ogieze_empire wrote:

"Zero Steeze."

danielwazobiatv said:

"Billionaire made a right choice of music....dey choose dia fellow Billionaires to entertain Dem....001 is d best jhoo."

Davido buys new Tesla

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that music star Davido has added another sleek car to his impressive collection of exotic vehicles.

The singer, known for splashing money on jewellery and cars, on Friday, May 23, dropped an update about his latest whip. The DMW label boss, in a chat with an associate, disclosed he has included another white Cybertruck to his fleet.

Sharing the good news in a private conversation via his official Instagram page, Davido wrote, "Just got mine we back to back this Saturday wen I get back to Lagos."

