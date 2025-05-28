Nigerian music icon 2baba and his four sons, Nino, Zion, Justin, and Innocent jr Idibia, trended online recently

In a video that caught the attention of many, the Afrobeats star was spotted in a restaurant with his boys

Fans and netizens who came across the viral video made different observations about the singer and his sons

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has warmed the hearts of fans and netizens with his recent outing.

The Afrobeats Icon was spotted with his three sons, Nino, Zion, Justin, and Innocent jr Idibia, from his baby mamas, Sumbo Adeoye and Pero Adeniyi.

Video of 2Face and his sons trend online. Credit: @official2bba

A trending video showed 2baba in the middle as his sons stood side by side for some pictures

This is the first time the iconic musician has been seen with his four sons in the same room. Pero’s sons, who live in the United States, rarely interact with his other children.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Sunmbo Adeoye, wife of Pastor David Adeoye and baby mama to music star Innocent Idibia 2Baba, proudly celebrated her son, Nino's, educational achievement.

On Sunday, May 25, Sunmbo disclosed that her first son with 2Baba has graduated from a Bible School, Royalty Life Development Institute, the same institute she also graduated from nearly two decades ago.

In an emotional social media post, Sunmbo expressed pride in her son, disclosing he was among the top-performing students in the May 2025 Maturity Bible Course. She also recalled her journey from student to faculty member, and now, witnessing her son's graduation.

Sunmbo stated that it was a testament to the enduring power of consistency, vision, and legacy.

Singer 2baba goes out his four sons. Credit: @official2baba

How netizens reacted to 2baba and sons' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

houseofjewell said:

"They look like him! Proud dad❤️."

mavmozelle said:

"Ejor, untappable blessing 😂."

pretty__rita said:

"Omo ehn 😮 they're so cute."

kyacyee wrote:

"Stand according to ur mama children."

ellelorita said:

"No bend go fall ooo🤦🏽‍♀️🥹💖."

theperfectgiftg said:

"This man gene is too strong.. See his face everywhere."

zinnys_fab_living said:

"Since this children become Tuface children they never rest same with their mamas TUface zukwanike😂😂😂😂."

iam___sunshine__ said:

"Beautiful."

kyacyee wrote:

adao_raofficial said:

"Una go just dey post rubbish all the time. Wetin we won take this man and his children do ni? A man buried kids, pregnant woman for soakerway you no go post an make people dry careful, you dey post tuface okwanu eh...."

princkumarji said:

"Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world🌟💋❤️❤️🙌🔥."

2Baba's attire with boo Natasha ignities questions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes. The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

