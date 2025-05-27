Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has finally issued an apology to Davido over her comment about his alleged restaurant

The actress had taken to Instagram to criticise the singer for opening a restaurant in his own name, rather than naming it after his wife

It appears Davido sent her a DM to caution her, which led her to make an official apology video to him

Nigerian social media users were shocked to see actress Sarah Martins share an apology video following her comment about Davido.

Davido’s decision to name his restaurant after himself ignited mixed feelings among his fans. One of his fans, Sarah Martins, went online to express her opinion, adding that it should have been named after his wife, Chioma Adeleke, seeing as she’s an amazing and passionate chef.

Sarah Martins made a vidoe to explain why she made such a remark about Davido. Credit: @davido, @officialsarahmartins

After getting a DM from Davido, the actress apologised to the singer for writing such a thing about him, adding that she was misled by food critic Opeyemi Famakin.

Sarah Martins wrote:

"One and only 001 @davido. The king himself, the crown of my sis Chioma, the apple of our eyes ( 30BGs) pls I’m truly sorry if you felt disrespected 🙏Na @opeyemifamakin cause am🤦🏻‍♀️I was misinformed by his post."

Watch the video here:

Peeps reacts as Sarah Martins apologises to OBO

Read some reactions below:

@classic_ulo said:

"I wasn't comfortable when I saw that post, but I knew it's free a place of love...love you more admitting your wrongs. You would have admit without mentioning Opeyemi, but is fine!❤️."

@isokenandrew said:

"Make I go watch the movie ❤️❤️❤️ he will forgive you nor worry 😂."

@godfavorlisa said:

"Thanks for the apology you are indeed a good person hope @davido will accept this with a good heart ❤️."

@lucci_gucci_official said:

"@davido Please forgive her, I don't think she intended to disrespect you or Chiom Chiom banyi. Please forgive 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

@mistica_gnans siad:

"Someone who recognizes their mistakes deserves to be forgiven big to you my beautiful Sarah ❤️🫂."

@blessed_mummy_k_1 said:

"@davido pls our King 001 , please sir forgive her. We can never love you lese because your genuine heart is incomparable 💯 God will continue blessing you , keep you and family in good health for us ohooo🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😔💯🇩🇪."

Sarah Martins has apologised to Davido in a new video. Credit: @davido

@samuel.eunice.35728 said:

"We love you regardless mama 🔥❤️we all na human being,every body suppose know say you you are a positive being that’s why we accepted you as ratel First Lady ❤️🔥."

@ruth_ochi said:

"@officialsarahmartins You have a good heart. I can tell. You meant no harm😍😍😍🔥🙌."

@muffin_jnr saoid:

"He is not 001 okay…. On how he become 001??, make una dey talk well for this Nigeria oo."

@zynnyken said:

"@davido picture deleted, pls forgive and promote her movie sir, even if its in ur story... you dey do more than that Normally. My love to 002 Nwannnem. Peaceout."

@ijeymbadiwe said:

"😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ Uju baby! Make I go YouTube first, I dey come 🙌."

Davido drags Sarah Martins over remarks

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido shared more details about his reported newly launched restaurant.

The Afrobeats star made the rounds online after reports claimed that he had opened a new restaurant in Lagos.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins criticized the musician for the name he gave his restaurant, which he reacted to it.

