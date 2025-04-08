Another person has been added to the list of VeryDarkMan’s admirers, and it has left netizens in a frenzy

Recall that the online activist turned 31 on Tuesday, April 8, to the joy of many, including actress Sarah Martins

The movie star went online to share how she felt about the audacious media personality in a birthday note to him

Nollywood movie star Sarah Martins has left social media users in a choke after she celebrated social media activist VeryDarkMan on his birthday.

The strong online personality clocked 31 today. He has been celebrated by many social media users, even though he doesn’t seem to be in a celebratory mood.

Sarah Martins, amid VDM’s online clamour for the return of the underage kids trafficked in Ivory Coast, shared a pleasant message to him.

However, the note conveyed a strong message, and it seemed like she was shooting her shot at him.

It read:

"Happy birthday to my baby 😋🥰Wishing you endless of God’s blessings. May the hand of God continue to rest upon…youuuuuu❤️I love you @verydarkblackman. Cheers to better days ahead.🥂"

See her post below:

Sarah's post about VDM called the attention of online-in-laws, who shared their various opinions about wooing a man.

While some are liberal enough to think it's no harm, others have kicked against her audacity.

Sarah Martins' birthday post to VDM spurs mixed reactions

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@fashion_explora said:

"It's giving low budget blessing and ivd😂😂😂😂."

@official_vincent_godstime said:

"Everybody loves VDM until he comes for you or your favorite, then he becomes a terrible person 😉."

@mb_store_empire said:

"I see nothing wrong with that statement “ I love you."

@kmoney6789 said:

"Please let this daughter of Eve rest in Jesus name 🙏 ...... Agbaya."

@nwachukwulaura said:

"Until him use that him timberland 🥾 match your lips you no go get sense."

@kimb.erly3116 said:

"Una never ready, na one by one una Dey go prophecy of is love in your life. Person tall, huge, black, get sense, get integrity, just, hardworking, bold, vocal, fearless, expose, connected, influential, outspoken, con still get money. Una con Dey deceive us say he is a red flag😂😂😂😂😂, who do you guys think you are deceiving Abi una Dey maaaad ni. Na one by one una go Dey come out. And he no go still marry una. Werey people😂😂😂😂😂."

@empress_ekemini said:

"What is wrong with telling someone you love them …. This country and Negativity 5&6."

@efresh694 said:

"VDM won't like those your legs and nose."

@prettiest_uni_9ja_girls said:

"This one na one one the Nollywood actresses wey VDM don tell say make dem knack."

@uchemaduagwu said:

"Why Judy Friend no go love u?"

Source: Legit.ng