Nigerian actress Sarah Martin has ignited reactions following her post about Davido’s new restaurant

Recall that following the release of his fifth studio album, 5IVE, Davido launched his food court

However, this move failed to sit well with Sarah Martin, who shared her thoughts concerning the development online

Popular Nigerian actress Sarah Martin shared her hot takes concerning Davido’s new restaurant, "The 5IVE Kitchen by Davido."

The Nigerian singer moved to open a restaurant to promote his newly released body of work, which has been doing amazing numbers on top streaming platforms.

Source: Instagram

However, Davido’s decision to name the restaurant after himself ignited mixed feelings among his fans. Sarah Martin, in this vein, went online to express her opinion about this, adding that it should have been named after his wife, Chioma Adeleke, seeing as she’s an amazing and passionate chef.

Many online also shared Sarah’s sentiment on the hot topic, which is fast spreading online.

Sarah's caption reads:

"This is coming from a place of LOVE because I am a huge fan of OBO. I honestly feel Davido’s restaurant should have been opened for Chioma or probably in her name because we’ve always known her to be a passionate fantastic chef so I was really anticipating a day will come when Davido will happily announce Chioma’s ( In her name) restaurant not Davido’s restaurant 🥹."

"Again, this is not coming from a place of hate and I’m happy for them regardless of who owns the restaurant. 5ive star restaurant by chef chi would have made more sense and will still promote the 5ive star album by OBO because even satan loves Chioma. Chioma I love you and please do not misunderstand this post🙏."

How fans reacted to Sara's post about OBO

Read some reactions below:

@fashion_explora said:

"Dem tell you say she wan work?? restaurant work too much , Davido's wife is the best occupation and achievement ."

@nzeluokeke said:

"When I heard of the restaurant name ,this is exactly what came to my mind. But is there choice anyway. Let love Leads 😍😍😍."

@cys_properties said:

"Chioma fit no even want am . She get everything wer she want. She no follow una Dey find stress."

@opulence_signature said:

"You people and putting mouth in other people’s Business."

@ms.dee24 said:

"Agreed but you need to ask the “chef” if she is still passionate about it."

@grasols said:

"Madam drop your movie and stop using chioma to draw attention to it ...mcheeew."

@olanma100 said:

"Did she lie?"

@lucci_gucci_official said:

"True though, but I guess they both agreed on this so I will respect their decision ❤️."

@_siyamah said:

"That’s their business not yours, so whole of this long write up won’t matter."

@thereal__tola said:

"Shey Davido dey forbid better thing for himself too ? Abeg he should also do what ever makes him happy too and chioma would also support him, she not complaining."

@the_thriftlord said:

"What’s the difference if the business is in her name or not they are one they are married and it’s Davido money the business will still strive no matter who’s name is on."

@_belinda___25 said:

"She’s right. Chefchi Chefchi no be for mouth."

