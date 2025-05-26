Nigerian singer Davido’s personal logistics manager Israel DMW expressed pride over his boss recently

The entertainment hypeman shared pictures and videos of the Afrobeats star’s new cyber truck as it got delivered in the country

He further shared moments showing how the 5IVE hit maker was excited about his latest acquisition

Nigerian singer Davido’s personal logistics manager Israel DMW has saluted his boss for his new cyber truck.

The DMW star spent millions of naira to acquire a new Tesla cyber truck that was reportedly customised for him.

Israel DMW brags with Davido's New Cyber Truck. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

A video shared online showed the singer and his crew members as the accepted the delivery of their car.

Israel DMW was heard congratulating his boss in the background on the purchase of the luxury vehicle.

He also shared pictures of the 5IVE hitmaker posing with his latest ride.

See the post below:

Davido earlier made waves online after after a video of his recent outing surfaced online.

In the clip that caught the attention of many showed the Afrobeats star with his team members as they stopped by at a Lagos Polo Park.

A horseman rode towards Davido and his crew to greet them when the musician was asked to stroke the horse. The 5IVE hit maker was scared to touch the horse as he quivered around the animal without getting to close it.

Netizens react to Davido’s new cybertruck

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

chiommygold said:

"CHIOMA’S husband is looking so handsome in this native outfit. Awwwww😍😍😍."

luxhairsbycomfy said:

"Car na water😍 congrats our 001❤️."

prettyadaezer said:

"Omg I love this particular song."

joycee__oo1 said:

"Congratulations 001 ❤️."

dose.of.kanyi_ said:

"This one no be factors use o🧏‍♀️Na tear rubber ❤️."

tessy_onyeche_ogiji said:

"Congratulations to our joygiver ❤️❤️."

chinyere769 said:

"My number one and only number one🙌❤️."

flanigar_bluce said:

"Congratulations daddy ❤️really happy for u jor."

babatundeshosanya said:

"The King of Afrobeats has just acquired new Tesla Cybertruck. 5⃣⏳🐐🔥👑. Dear God, we express our gratitude on behalf of @davido for the acquisition of his new car, which serves as a source of joy and a means for positive experiences. We earnestly pray that this vehicle becomes a symbol of your continued favor in his life, bringing him peace and prosperity. Furthermore, we ask for protection over the Tesla, ensuring it remains safe from theft, damage, frequent repairs, and accidents. We cover him with the blood of Jesus and wish him safe travels."

flanigar_bluce said:

"Oh can’t stop clapping for you till it get to my turn ❤️🙏.:

princeifeanyicool said:

"Congratulations bro."

bigi_prestige001 said:

"I will not Force My Kids to Love DAVIDO. They will have to Choose between Loving DAVIDO or Leave My House. Congratulations our Undisputed 001 💪."

okparantaclara said:

"This one no be Jasmine car o😍."

nessay2ki said:

"Congratulations 001,The Blessed and Humble 😍😍😍."

chinyere769 said:

"Congregation chioma husband🔥🙌❤️."

christie_augustine8 said:

"Looking at his cute face 😍😍😍congratulations my Idolo 😍."

Davido's new Cyber Truck get many talking. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Bright Chimezie shares video of Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Bright Chimezie was appreciative of his visit and breakfast with Davido with a video he shared online.

He prayed for the music star and stated how honoured he was to be with him.

Fans also joined the veteran singer in praising and praying for Davido, sharing their thoughts about the heartfelt clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng