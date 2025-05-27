Nigerian singer Davido has shared more details about his reported newly launched restaurant

The Afrobeats star made the rounds online after reports claimed that he had opened a new restaurant in Lagos

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins criticized the musician for the name he gave his restaurant, which he reacted to it

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has reacted to remarks Nollywood actress Sarah Martins made about his reported new resturant.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sarah Martin shared her hot takes concerning Davido’s new restaurant, "The 5IVE Kitchen by Davido."

The Nigerian singer made headlines as news about him opening a restaurant to promote his new album went viral on social media.

Davido’s decision to allegedly name the restaurant after himself ignited mixed feelings among his fans. Sarah Martin, in this vein, went online to express her opinion about this, adding that it should have been named after his wife, Chioma Adeleke, seeing as she’s an amazing and passionate chef.

In this Light, Davido took social media to react to the statement Sarah Martins made about his supposed new restaurant.

The Afrobeats star revealed that the eatery initiative was a campaign with Food Court for his new album 5ive.

The father of twins further disclosed that he didn’t open any restaurant.

In his words:

“U just open ur mouth waaahhh …. I didn’t open any restaurant … it was a campaign with food court for my album 5️⃣.”

See his screenshot below:

In Legit.ng Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido warmed the hearts of her fans with her reaction to her husband’s song while at a club.

The music star sampled Bright Chimezie’s song in one of his tracks on the 5ive album. He featured fellow artist Omah Lay, and the song was well received by fans.

In a viral video, Chioma was seen dancing enthusiastically to the song at a club. Holding a cup in her hands, she joyfully vibed to her husband’s music, delighting fans with her dance moves.

The mother of two sang the song word for word, earning great admiration from viewers. When the camera focused on her, she smiled brightly and continued dancing.

Fans of the music star expressed joy over the clip, praising Chioma for her constant support of her husband and admiring her qualities. Some noted that she can cook, dance, sing, and even ‘do’ just like Davido, mentioned during their wedding more than a year ago.

How netizens reacted to Davido’s response to Sarah Martins

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mamachina_brand said:

"@davido 😂😂😂 calm down baba imade😂😍."

xeedorf673 siad:

@davido 😂😂😂."

ngozijewel said:

:@davido them too dey assume something wey them no sabi."

mma_gold02 said:

"@davido I love the way baddest reply to people comment lately, is just a wow 😂😂😂."

comfort_peter24 said:

"@davido Radio without battery people 😂."

davidololade_ said:

@davido Baami don vex 😂

ladyveev__a said:

"@davido likeeee I can’t even believe people didn’t figure that out. Can’t they see the name of the all thing is five? 5️⃣."

hairven_unisexsalon_backup said:

|@davido 😂😂😂😂 arrest her my oga.. next time she go mind her business."

ike_big_ said:

"@davido 001 that girl na mumu poor people always advice rich people."

Davido appreciates his uncle at his wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido showed appreciation to the father figures in his life at his wedding.

In the viral video been sighted online, he hugged his father in a sweet moment as he prostrated for his uncle, who is the governor of Osun state.

The movie star went online to share how she felt about the audacious media personality in a birthday note to him.

