A Nigerian man has labelled media Enioluwa Adeoluwa, popularly known as Enioluwa, an opportunist

According to the man, there is something he has observed about the content creator that does not sit well with him

He cited an example involving chef Hilda Baci and posed an intriguing question about Enioluwa's supposed besties

Kosi Ugo, a Nigerian man, has criticised Priscilla Ojo's bestie Enioluwa, tagging him an opportunist.

Kosi, in a Facebook post, said he noticed Enioluwa never posts anyone with less than 100k followers on his social media timeline.

A man claims content creator Enioluwa is an opportunist. Photo Credit: Kosi Ugo, Instagram/@enioluwaofficial

Source: Facebook

Kosi's observation about Enioluwa

Kosi noted that he began to notice that about Enioluwa when Hilda Baci came into the limelight.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Kosi said Enioluwa never posted Hilda on his timeline until she went viral via the Guinness World record cook-a-thon attempt.

He claimed Enioluwa only does this with women because men will find out his real intention. Kosi wrote:

"So, there's something I've noticed about Enioluwa. Boy is a godd.amn opportunist!

"Enioluwa will never post you on his timeline, unless you have 100k followers and above.

"I started noticing it from the time of Hilda Bassey. Prior to when Hilda hadn't won the Guinness book of record for her cooking, this guy never posted Hilda Bassey for once.

"Boom, she started being all over the news. Guess who started doing bestie-bestie with her?

"That's why he is always around females, because he knows that men will see through his BS.

"Don't take my word for it; out of Enioluwa's self-acclaimed besties, how many of them are not popular?

"Has he ever posted any woman with less than 100k followers on his account before?

"He's currently waiting for the next girl that will blow up, so he can use his girl-boy, cunny-cunny way into her life and be enjoying baby girl treatment with her, that is of course, sponsored by another odogwu."

A man says media personality Enioluwa is an opportunist. Photo Credit: Kosi Ugo, Instagram/@enioluwaofficial

Source: Facebook

Kosi's post about Enioluwa stirred mixed reactions on Facebook.

Man's remark about Enioluwa stirs reactions

Uduak Melody Etim Bassey said:

"A lot of persons are very guilty of this. They look down on you and rate you based on your followers and I wonder."

Victor Ree said:

"Logical view. Nothing said here is wrong or even incorrect.

"But these Nigerian women will place emotions before their brains.

"Being an opportunist can be synonymously replaced with being 'Sharp' as per street word.

"But again Nigerian women are not. See as them dey attack."

Obiora Miriam said:

"Hilda contracted Eni to be her brand ambassador during the cookathon(hence the friendship) Eni delivered by making hilda gain popularity."

Anita Perry Happyfoot said:

"Shut up and set ur own standards.

"Person choose how him want u Dey para.

"Set ur standards the way u want and stop ranting like a woman in labor."

Precious Chibuike said:

"My husband said same thing today."

Chioma Aloekwe said:

"Wanted to prove you wrong so b@d, went down down his page and everyone he has posted has above 500k."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians had reacted to a video of Priscilla Ojo's bestie Enioluwa in tears as she got married.

Enioluwa on wish to date Ayra Starr

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that content creator Enioluwa had opened up about his wish to date singer Ayra Starr.

The media personality, who doesn't ever want to be in a relationship, said he might reconsider his stance because of the Rush crooner.

Some of the celebrities he closely associates with are influencer Priscilla Ojo, fashion designer Victoria James aka Veekee James, celebrity chef Hilda Baci, and Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng