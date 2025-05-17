Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux have not stopped making headlines ever since their Nigerian wedding ceremony

The top influencer shared a new post via her official IG page yesterday, which ignited some speculations about her pregnancy

Social media commentator and podcaster Tosin Silverdam also shared his hot takes about Priscilla Ojo and made certain claims

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, has made it to the trending table after sharing a new post on her Instagram.

The top fashion influencer, who has been working nonstop since her wedding, continued to thrill her fans as she shared a new clip of what looked like an endorsement.

New reports online claim that Priscilla Ojo might be pregnant. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The video caught the attention of social media users, including Tosin Silverdam, a Nigerian commentator, who stated that Priscilla could no longer hide her pregnancy.

He made reference to the bulge in one of her photos, adding that she was 'so fertile' and expressed excitement for her family.

It appeared that many believed Tosin's remark about Priscilla, as congratulatory messages flooded the comment section.

Watch the video below:

It will be recalled that this would not be the first time Priscilla Ojo will spark pregnancy speculations online.

Legit.ng had reported that the influencer and her husband, Juma Jux, were among the guests at the Headies awards ceremony.

New videos of Priscy have left both fans and netizens pointing out what they noticed about her body, triggering speculations around childbirth.

How fans reacted to Priscy's belly bulge

Read some reactions below:

@lummieshairplace said:

"Congratulations Iyawo juma juice , Mrs kampala."

@vien007 said:

"That’s so quick 😍wow 👏👏👏 congratulations 🎊."

@joyce_baeu said:

"Mehn that’s the joy o … btw left to me that wedding ceremony shouldn’t end yet 😂😂😂 too sweet."

@realonomski said:

"Being the one announcing someone’s pregnancy is wild tho."

@misspwettyberry said:

"Is her pregnancy suppose to be news? Make una allow this woman rest abeg. She’s a married woman and pregnancy is a must in Jesus name make una leave her abeg."

@busayoofficial said:

"She has been married since February, so?"

New reports online claim that Priscilla Ojo might be pregnant. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

@uptownboy00 said:

"If she’s pregnant unko? God abeg oh."

@sugardestiny_official said:

"Her mama did a great job but she did the best❤️❤️."

@dr_alwaysrozy said:

"She was pregnant during her wedding."

@faithsifarcs said:

"Isn’t she married? It’s expected of her to carry her joy 😍❤️ congratulations gorl."

@sweetmaculate said:

"She’s legally ,traditional,religiously married so Wetin sup."

@lujifabrics said:

"U are asking us if a married woman is pregnant. The audacity, mtcheew."

@teezworld1 said:

"Monitoring a married woman's womb is wild o 😮 congratulations dear."

Priscilla Ojo finally accepts nickname for Juma Jux

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Priscilla Ojo shared a hilarious post about the new name she finally adopted for her husband, Juma Jux.

It’s no news that Nigerians have a funny way of nicknaming people, and they did the same for the Tanzanian music star.

Priscilla Ojo shared a new post on social media, which she captioned with the new name, leaving social media abuzz.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng