Enioluwa Adeoluwa called Priscilla Ojo at midnight to wish her a happy birthday, but he was humorously reminded of her new marital status.

Priscilla’s response, “Eni, let me call you back,” prompted Enioluwa to reflect on her marriage to Juma Jux, shifting their dynamic as she now prioritizes her husband.

Despite the change, Enioluwa emphasised the enduring strength of their friendship in an emotional Instagram post, wishing her joy and success.

On March 13, 2025, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a popular Nigerian media personality, shared a heartfelt and humorous Instagram post detailing his attempt to wish his best friend, Priscilla Ojo, a happy birthday at midnight.

The gesture, rooted in their years-long tradition, took an unexpected turn when Priscilla responded, “Eni, let me call you back,” signaling her new life chapter as a married woman.

Now Mrs. Mkambala, married to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, Priscilla’s reply left Enioluwa playfully acknowledging that her husband now claims the “first dibs” on birthday wishes.

This exchange, captured in Enioluwa’s caption, blends nostalgia, acceptance, and unwavering support, offering fans a glimpse into their evolving bond.

Enioluwa's midnight call to Priscilla Ojo

Enioluwa’s Instagram post reveals the light-hearted yet poignant moment of their midnight call. He described picking up his phone at 12:00 AM, a habitual act to be the first to celebrate Priscilla’s birthday, only to be gently rebuffed.

Her response, though brief, spoke volumes—her marriage has reshaped their spontaneous interactions. Enioluwa’s reaction, laced with laughter and self-awareness (“Life is so real!”), shows his adjustment to this shift.

The post also hints at Priscilla’s location in Saudi Arabia, possibly with Juma Jux for their post-wedding honeymoon, adding context to her delayed callback. This small exchange encapsulates their friendship’s adaptability amidst life’s changes.

In Enioluwa's words,

Let’s not forget that I’m older than you, so you better be greeting me properly—Good morning, sir!😂

This morning, out of habit, I picked up my phone at 12:00 AM, ready to be the first to scream Happy Birthday! Then came the reply: “Eni, let me call you back.” And that’s when it hit me—you’re married now; you have a husband who gets first dibs. Life is so real!😂

Seasons change, we grow, but one thing I know for sure is that our friendship will always be solid.

@its.priscy, on your special day, I wish you nothing but joy, love, and success. I miss you so much! If things were different, I’d probably be planning a chaotic surprise party right now or trying to outdo myself with the best birthday message. But honestly, where you are in life now is way bigger, better and sweeter than any surprise I could have orchestrated.😀❤️

Happy Birthday, my best friend, Mrs. Mkambala! May today be beautiful, but more than that, may this year bring you everything your heart desires. You deserve it all and more.

Enjoy Saudi Arabia.

Love you always, 4L! 💘

This comes just after Juma Jux's sister, Fatma8five, posted a heartfelt birthday message on social media, praising Priscilla for her respect and love toward their family.

Fans react to Enioluwa's post on Instagram

@zollyofficial_ said;

"Eni can you marry me?"

@shindaracrown0 said;

"The write up is so real fr 👏 she’s now married"

@geeceekitchennfoods said;

"Hurt, pain and happiness in 1 message and that’s where you know truly you were best friends!! Sorry enny😂 and happy birthday to our Ajoke"

@creamy_tii said;

"This got me teary 🥹 Eni is such a kind and sweet friend everyone needs in their life 😍 The bond you guys share is incredible."

@oyinlomodiamond said;

"Awwwww, I feel this ❤️ your friendship with her is genuine. This is a beautiful heartbreak which is more painful than relationship heartbreak sometimes. Sorry Eni baby. Happy birthday to your bestie 😍😂"

@adiatoke said;

Oh my goodness , this is so sweet Eni.. your caption 😩😩. Happy birthday Pricilla ❤️

Enioluwa’s Emotional Farewell to his bestie, Priscilla Ojo

A related story on Legit.ng reported an emotional goodbye message from Enioluwa to Priscilla as she moved to Tanzania with Juma Jux post-marriage.

He celebrated her joy in love while admitting his bittersweet feelings about her departure.

Fans were amazed to read the emotional tribute he wrote, as many reacted to how they handled their relationship.

