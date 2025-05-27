Celebrity barman Cubana CP has again reacted to the viral news about his recent visit to the Vice President’s office

Recall that the likes of Isaac Fayose went online to throw heavy jabs at Cubana for kissing the ground that ‘those who matter’ walk on

In a new post, CP shared a lengthy caption slamming his haters while reposting another clip from his visit to the presidency

Nigerian nightlife boss Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is unfazed by the bickering on social media from his haters.

Ever since the socialite’s visit to the presidency with his best friend Davido, there has been non-stop chatter about him.

Cubana CP shares new clip from his trip to Abuja. Credit: @cubana_chifpriest

Source: Instagram

The video of Cubana CP and his wife kneeling before Vice President Kashim Shettima seemed to rile a fraction of netizens, who have gone above and beyond to attack him with words.

Unfazed, CP shared a fresh video from his visit the other day and added a very lengthy caption. According to him, the social media noise does not shake him and has only made the presidency love him more.

He also noted that he will do all that is required to attain the political position he’s eyeing.

Cubana CP wrote:

"All of a sudden !!!! Dem don love me so much That they are so hurt that CP knelt down for Presidency. Well, me I know say No be wetin dey really pain una Wetin dey pain una be say Why is it always Cp, So funny how na me kneel down for Presidency but na una leg dey pain. Na so una abuse them till they became the presidency na so una go abuse me till i become wetin Dey my mind to become."

"Una abuse na blessings in disguise. I understand this game now better, the ones you people show fake love, shower fake praises & over hype keep losing, I feel super comfortable on the feet👣 of Asiwaju/Shettima. Don’t forget The Symbol Is The Broom🧹 Together They can never break us. On your Mandate PBAT🇳🇬 Cp Shall Kneel, Stand, Walk, Work, Dance, Sleep, Grow & Explore. #CpNoSmall✊."

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to CP's post

Read some reactions below:

@bukas_tony said:

"Oga rest!! Those who doesn’t beg you for help or food don’t give a rat!! If you do well we will talk, if u still do yeye thing we go still talk!! So chill and chase ur thing explaining no change nothing cos nobody be small pikin. Last last it’s all man for himself for Nigeria."

@iam_kcee said:

"Keep moving no stopping please what’s this song saying again Feder waiting? Federal government OK that’s a new song let’s go. 😂😂😂."

Cubana CP reveals he's vying for a political appointment. Credit: @Cuaban_chiefpreist

Source: Instagram

@tommybomb_official said:

"If i see this opportunity, I go grab am too."

@rex_ent_hub said:

"We lost another soldier 💔.. But we fight on. 9ja go better."

@de_johnsons_commucations said:

"Even if CP is elected senator or governor tomorrow. Don’t ever think he would fight for you. Na he belle he know ooo."

@cecilia__remi said:

"Anywhere belle face… Tomorrow you’ll come and say “they’re after us, they want to bring us down blah blah”… Ok."

@asap_kcee said:

"Ogbeni nobody send your papa for here! If you like crawl na for your pocket!"

@vicky_xhrine said:

"No mind them if them see space to enter dia,they go even do pass u Cp no small contact na water.❤️🙌🏽."

Cubana Chiefpriest replies Isaac Fayose

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian nightlife boss Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, is not taking Isaac Fayose’s comment about him lightly.

Recall that Cubana CP had posted a photo of himself kneeling to greet Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s reaction to Isaac's post has now gone viral on social media, igniting comments among netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng