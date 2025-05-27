Popular skitmaker Mama Uka has gone viral after sharing a no-holds-barred video where he called out rainbow men

He reminds fans that dressing like a woman in his skits is just acting, adding that he is happily married with children

Netizens reacted strongly to the video, while some found it hilarious, others urged him to ignore the advances

Nigerian social media is currently buzzing after popular skit maker and content creator, Eze Sunday Odinaka aka Mama Uka, dropped a fiery video on his Instagram page, warning g@y men to stop disturbing his peace.

The comic actor, known for his flawless portrayal of strict African mothers in female costumes, appeared visibly irritated as he addressed the recurring issue of receiving romantic messages from fellow men.

In his words:

“If you come to my DM again, as my fellow man, to ask me out, I go screenshot and post. I know Nigerian blogs – dem dey like that kind news.”

Skitmaker Mama Uka cries out over harassment, issues threats. Photos: @mamauka_/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He added that despite keeping calm and choosing not to make it public all this while, some people have continued to test his patience.

Mama Uka did not stop there. The actor made it clear that his skits are strictly for entertainment and should not be taken out of context.

He reminded everyone that he is a married man, a father, and a proud traditionalist from Enugu Ezike, a place he called “a sacred land.”

“You see better yansh, soft yansh, you leave am dey follow man. I dey look s**xy to you? You dey craze,” he fired.

See the video here:

Reactions as Mama Uka speaks out

As expected, the video quickly went viral and stirred heavy reactions from netizens, many of whom couldn’t help but crack jokes while some offered support:

@johnbadaiki stated:

“Hahahah, them don dey see Mama Uka as babe. Wahala dey ”

@eecanmedia wrote:

“Even his female character is the strict mum character. No softness for them.”

@odunagorofilmz stated:

“You resemble woman na my brother. No blame them too much.”

@megaurch_tv commented:

“Dem wan open your nyash make if you dey sh**t make e flow like tap. Baba, run o!”

@sunnybeautysolution wrote:

“This thing is really getting out of hand in Nigeria. Boundaries must be respected.”

@iaminilicious stated:

“Abeg screenshot we wan verify something. Make we judge well.”

@_its__112 wrote:

“@sk.records2020 na this message SK dey try pass but him no sabi put am well.”

@chisom042__ said:

“True true woman matter don tire some people o. But on a serious note, it’s madness.”

@omimi4887 wrote:

“The matter don really pain am, see how him switch from Mama Uka to Papa Uka fast.”

@poko_money_ opined:

“Na acting dey confuse people. But e no mean say you go lose sense.”

Skitmaker Mama Uka cries out over harassment, issues threats. Photos: @mamauka_/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Skitmaker melts Victor Boniface's heart

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that comedian Phoebe sent the social media space agog after a video showed the moment she served food to Victor Boniface and his friends.

The Super Eagles striker expressed excitement as he ate the meal prepared by the skitmaker, saying it was delicious.

The video captured the moment, only to face playful critique from Boniface, who humorously pointed out that there was no chicken.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng