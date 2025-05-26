Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has been away social media since December 2024, as several rumours about his hit the internet

The movie star’s long break from social media left his fans worried about him after a video of him surfaced online in February

A recent update about Alexx shared alleged details about his health conditions and reasons he has been offline, triggering reactions online

Fans and netizens have shown concern towards Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo’s sudden online disappearance.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actor sparked reactions after a video of him surfaced online.

Fans react to reports on Alex Ekubo's sudden disappearance. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the recording making the rounds online, he was seen with two children while having a conversation with them, as many made observations about his physical appearance.

Weeks after that, Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop shared a public update about the thespian and noted that he was doing well contrary to speculations about his health.

Stanley claimed that Alexx intentionally took a break from social media for his personal reasons.

According to him, the cyberspace was “too toxic” for the movie star, hence the sudden decision to be on the low.

The industry personnel noted that hopefully in due time, Alexx would bounce back better to face his fans and online supporters.

In his words:

"Y’all know we don’t post fake news on our blog, anything we post here are facts…. If y’all remember in February I posted his picture and was asking about him….. @alexxekubo is very fine and he’s doing great. He just took of time from social media and work. The media was too toxic on him so he decided to give you guys some space. Alex is good 💯

|Alex is coming back on this media strong and happy Alex is not sick as been circulated by some mischievous elements….. Alex we await your return."

See the post below:

How netizens reacted to Alexx Ekubo’s update

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

favour_1_ said:

"The day cutie posted Ontop na laughing emoji u comment ooo😂😂😂."

cassie_collections said:

"Now u come."

ikemefuna961 said:

"First time seeing no jealous post."

adaramolamary said:

"Depression is real I pray Almighty God heal is broken heart it is well with him and all of us that fall in this category Amen."

unusual_bblessing said:

"Go to gistlover first,you would understand why he’s off social media 😂😂😂😂."

ijeomadurugo2 said:

"Thank God for the good news."

promiseemeka112 said:

"This kind song . What are you feeling for Alex."

big_kent05 said:

"He should come back online oo i dy miss him cruise."

lovelychioma said:

"His close friends should kindly check up on him …. All his billionaires friends."

symply_nwendy said:

"Gistlover don turn mischievous blog abi?😂 I pray he comes back better and stronger.."

sharonagubata said:

"Stanley tell us the truth nah😂😂😂😂we no every oooo!Anyways, that comments you're looking for use your hand write am ooooo😂😂😂😂no be my hand you go see am😂😂😂😂😂😂😂I knw you're not telling us the trust sha!"

Alexx Ekubo ignites concerns amid social media absence. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alex Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married.

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

