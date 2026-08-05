Late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba revealed in her final interview why she had not been able to have a child

The actress said doctors warned that her cancer treatment could affect her chances of conceiving for years

Osoba opened up about the emotional toll the diagnosis had on her as she approached her 40s

A touching interview granted by late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba before her death has resurfaced online.

The actress, whose death was reported on Wednesday, August 5, made the revelation during an interview with Oyinmomo TV in September 2025 while reflecting on her battle with breast cancer.

Tope Osoba opens in her final interview about why she had not been able to have a child. Photos: Tope Osoba.

Source: Instagram

As fans continue to mourn her passing, many have returned to the interview, where she discussed one of the most painful consequences of her health struggle.

Why Tope Osoba said she could not conceive

During the interview, Osoba disclosed that doctors informed her that the medications prescribed for her cancer treatment could affect pregnancy and prevent her from trying to have a child for about five years.

According to the actress, the warning came shortly after her cancer diagnosis and left her devastated.

“I was told I had cancer and that further tests would be carried out to check how far it had spread. The doctors also said I wouldn’t be able to conceive for the next five years because of the medications I’d have to take, as they could affect the baby,” she said.

At 38 years old, Osoba admitted that the news was difficult to accept.

“I rejected the report”

Despite the prognosis, the actress said she refused to allow fear to define her future.

She explained that she combined medical treatment with prayer and fasting, trusting God for healing and a positive outcome.

According to her, a CT scan later showed that the cancer had not spread, while doctors subsequently carried out another surgery to remove the remaining tumour.

Following the news of her death, many admirers have described Osoba as a strong woman who faced life's challenges with courage.

For many, her final interview is now a poignant reminder of the private battles she fought and the hopes she carried while navigating one of the toughest periods of her life.

Watch the YouTube video of Tope Osoba's interview here:

Tope Osoba reportedly died on Wednesday, August 5. Photos: Tope Osoba.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year

Source: Legit.ng