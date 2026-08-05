Content creator Oge Vibes raised an alarm after noticing Regina Daniels had gone silent on Instagram for nearly a month

The actress's last post was on July 8, the same day Mercy Johnson gifted her a television set

Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions after Oge Vibes' video went viral

Fans of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels are growing restless after a content creator flagged her near-total absence from social media, sparking widespread concern online.

Content creator Oge Vibes drew attention to the situation after noticing that Regina had gone quiet across her social media platforms.

Regina Daniels' sudden disappearance has fans asking questions after woman's claim. Credit: @regin.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to Oge Vibes, the actress last posted on Instagram on July 8, the same day fellow actress Mercy Johnson gifted her a television set, a moment Regina had shared with visible excitement, appearing alongside her mother in the clip.

After that post, nothing followed on Instagram. Oge Vibes also checked Regina's TikTok account and found no activity after that date.

Her Facebook page showed a few posts uploaded roughly six days before the video, but that was the extent of her recent digital presence.

Where Is Regina Daniels?

For a personality known to post consistently and keep her followers updated frequently, the silence struck Oge Vibes as deeply out of character. In the now-viral video, the content creator addressed Regina directly, saying:

"The last post you made on your Instagram was on July 8. You posted this video of you. We are so happy that Mrs Johnson gifted you with a huge television... That was the last time you posted something on your Instagram. Someone like Regina Daniels, we know that normally we did post videos like back to back... You have not posted anything. I hope that you are all right."

Oge Vibes went on to suggest the actress may simply be taking a break, adding that she and her followers would be waiting whenever Regina was ready to return.

Fans React to Regina Daniels' Silence

The video prompted a wave of responses from concerned followers, though not everyone shared the same level of worry.

@hope_yasmina commented:

"Aww! I hope all is well with my star girl 😢 @regina.daniels we are sending you love from this end."

@oyin_ae weighed in:

"lol if something was wrong with the kind of family regina is from, u would know instantly so don't worry calm down .. she's obviously busy"

@nzeluonyinyeyahoo.com4 shared:

"Mum! Mum honestly me and you are thinking always same, I thought of it today, I was telling my daughter, honestly someone should check on regina, me myself started going to her page, checking all her pics, it is well with you babygirl @regina.daniels"

@jas_gitt wrote:

"So true, i wondering what happing with her, I pray that she is doing well."

@licia_doris added:

"May God perfect everything that concerns you Regina 🙏"

@ask4ken was less impressed:

"Why you they follow up her matter? U no get life?"

@gochy_events_management responded:

"Thanks for your concerns about her"

Woman's unexpected remarks put Regina Daniels in the spotlight again. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels marks sons' birthdays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels shared a heartwarming video showing how she celebrated her sons, Munir and Khalifa, on their 6th and 4th birthdays.

The actress organised the celebration on July 3, 2026, amid her estranged relationship with her husband Ned Nwoko, who had marked the occasion without her on June 29, 2026.

During her event, Regina distributed packaged food and gifts to children who came to celebrate while expressing immense appreciation to her mother for being her biggest motivation.

Source: Legit.ng