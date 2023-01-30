Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo finally returned to Instagram with a new year message to his fans and followers

Alexx, who has been offline since his drama with his former lover Fancy Acholonu shared a new picture as he revealed his yearly pep talk wouldn’t hold this year

Many of the actors’ followers have stormed his comment section to react to his return, as many joyfully welcomed him back

Weeks after his relationship drama with his ex-lover Fancy Acholonu, which trended for days on social media, Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has returned to Instagram.

Alexx shared a new picture as he revealed his pep talk which takes place at the start of every new year wouldn’t be happening this year.

Alexx Ekubo pens new year message to fans. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

While he didn’t give any reason behind his latest decision, many of his followers took to his comment section to raise questions.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Happy New Year Everyone. Usually, i start the year with #AlexxEkuboNewYearPepTalk This year there will be none. pls click the hashtag to read from previous years, everything i’ve said before is still VALID.”

See the post below:

Fans react as Alexx Ekubo returns to IG

The actor’s return has been met with different reactions from his followers. While fans applauded him and wished him well, others flooded the comment section to query him for going offline.

hrm_becky:

"It's time to channel positive energy on yourself because when u focus on yourself, u grow,it's time to be intentional about you this year it's all positive vibes only ❤️❤️ Ikuku."

princess_shally2:

"Exactly one month away….Welcome back."

selowater:

"Wow! Alex nothing do you we still love you."

m__endezz:

"Where you Dey since???"

beautifulwomen434:

"Oga you need to get liver like a man small whahala you run comot from social media, I hate men with women heart be a man and stand tall at any given time."

strongfeelings001:

"Here to reclaim your space!!!! The pepetrators of wickedness on instagram did not succeed!!!! Welcome Alexchukwu. Nwa chineke kere ubosi uka ."

official_dj_fox:

"Nah today you cross over."

Alexx Ekubo parties with 'Shanty House' cast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr P of the Psquare group hosted popular Nollywood stars in his mansion and it came with some fun moments.

Peter, who was featured in the trending Netflix crime thriller, ‘Shanty Town’, partied with his other co-actors like Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Toyin Abraham and others present at the party.

Aside from the Shanty Town cast, Nollywood stars like Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonnna, and Yvonne Jegede, among others were also in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng