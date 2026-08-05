The German government has confirmed restrictions on two specific food items that travellers are not allowed to bring into the country

One of the bans targets potatoes due to the risk of spreading a destructive plant disease, and this ban also applies in 2026

The second prohibited item is sturgeon caviar, which the German government linked to the endangered status of all sturgeon species

Germany has placed a blanket ban on two food items that travellers must not bring into the country in 2026, citing risks to agriculture and wildlife conservation.

The German customs authority, Zoll, published the restrictions on its official website, warning that these prohibitions apply regardless of the quantity being carried and extend to postal consignments as well.

Germany has disclosed two food items not allowed in the country. Photo Credit: Liam MCBurney

Source: Getty Images

Why potatoes are banned

Germany has imposed a general prohibition on the import of potatoes, including small amounts carried by individual travellers.

The ban is rooted in the threat of potato ring rot, a bacterial disease capable of devastating potato crops. Even trace quantities brought in by a single traveller are considered a potential source of infection, which is why no exceptions are made for personal or small-scale imports.

Why caviar is also prohibited

Sturgeon caviar is equally banned from being brought into Germany. The government's position is that all species of sturgeon are endangered, making any trade or import of their eggs a conservation concern. Notably, the customs authority clarified that there is no duty-free allowance for caviar arriving through postal consignments, closing a loophole that some importers might otherwise attempt to exploit.

Travellers entering Germany are advised to check all food items in their luggage against the country's restricted and prohibited goods lists before travel, as violations can attract penalties under German customs law. Both bans apply whether the goods are carried personally or sent through the post.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed medicinal products that travellers are banned from bringing into the country.

How long for Germany permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had explained how many years foreign workers must live in the country before seeking permanent residency.

The guidance covers two main pathways: the EU long-term residence permit and the settlement permit.

Both allow holders to remain in Germany indefinitely, but they differ in scope and eligibility requirements.

Source: Legit.ng