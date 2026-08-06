The Adeosun family confirmed the death of Anthony Adeniyi Adeosun on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Lagos

A family statement described Anthony as a distinguished businessman and devoted Christian known for his integrity and generosity

Anthony is survived by his wife, former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, his children, and his siblings

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Anthony Adeniyi Adeosun, the husband of former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Lagos state. He was 62 years old.

As reported by The Cable, the Adeosun family confirmed his passing in an official statement issued by Rev. C. A. Adeosun on behalf of the family.

The statement, titled 'Announcement of the passing of Mr Anthony Adeniyi (Niyi) Adeosun,' was released on Thursday morning, August 6.

Anthony Adeniyi Adeosun, husband of former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, dies at 62 in Lagos. Photo credit: Kemi Adeosun

Source: Facebook

Family pays tribute to Anthony Adeosun

In the statement, the grieving family described Anthony as a man of deep faith and strong character whose influence extended beyond his immediate circle.

The statement read, according to The Punch Newspaper:

"It is with profound sorrow, yet in total submission to the will of Almighty God, that the Adeosun family announces the passing of our beloved husband, father, and brother, Mr Anthony Adeniyi (Niyi) Adeosun, who was called home to glory on Wednesday, 5th August 2026, in Lagos."

The statement added:

"Niyi was a distinguished businessman and a devoted Christian whose integrity, generosity, and steadfast faith touched the lives of all who knew him. He lived a life defined by hard work, service to God, and an unwavering commitment to his family and community."

The family cited a Biblical verse and said they were leaning on their faith for comfort "during this difficult period as we grieve our irreplaceable loss."

Pa Adeosun's funeral arrangements pending

Furthermore, the family stated that details of the funeral and Christian burial would be announced at a later date.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Kemi Adeosun, an Ogun state indigene who served as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance from 2015 to 2018; his children; and his siblings, including Adewale Adeosun, founder of Kuramo Capital.

The statement concluded:

"We thank all who have reached out with prayers, condolences, and support. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Lord."

See a photo of the late Anthony Adeniyi Adeosun below via the X post:

Adeosun blames enemies for resignation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kemi Adeosun attributed her resignation from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to the handiwork of “powerful enemies.”

Adeosun made the claim during a video interview seen by Legit.ng.

The former finance minister resigned in 2018 following allegations that she submitted a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate as part of her credentials. Reflecting on the controversy, Adeosun explained that “powerful enemies” within the Buhari administration saw the certificate issue as an “opportunity to get rid of her.”

Source: Legit.ng