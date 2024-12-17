Big Brother Naija star Kiddwaya has faced the anger and frustration of his compatriots after he decided to do a giveaway

The billionaire heir took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that he had N50k for two persons

Kidd made his post with a picture of him relieving in a jacuzzi, and netizens weren’t impressed by his proposal as they lashed out at him

Nigerians have criticised billionaire heir Kiddwaya Terseer for making a N50,000 donation for only two people despite his privileged background.

The Big Brother Naija reality star shared on his X page that he plans to host his first giveaway.

BBNaija Kiddwaya called out for his giveaway. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that he intended to gift N50,000 to two online fans.

Sharing a picture of his shower time in a lush jacuzzi, Kidd wrote:

“Oyaaa twitter fam. I’m back and ready. Let me test giveaway on here. 50k for two people.”

However, netizens had conflicting feelings about the money, believing it was insufficient for someone of his status.

See his post below:

BBNaija Kiddwaya causes stir

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@TheDamiForeign:

"You no even get shame. “50k for two people”

eyerywer:

|Rich can be stingy too.You are billionaire in dollars yet you share $64 to two people, in public."

@InalegwuSZN:

"This picture no too much for the money wey you wan give?"

@de_generalnoni:

"If you want come give 1m naira you go take picture for cbn vault."

@AimThaMachine_:

"Kidd, that room is costlier than 100k/night. Do better. Do a giveaway with the amount you paid for that room/week. You go fit try am."

@FelixObasi27:

"Nigeria na real poverty capital. E say 50k for two people , Lmaoooo."

@bigken001:

"50k for two na why you plaster for bath tub. pino do 100k back to back without posting his pictures o head like cruise ship."

@innocent6289:

Go change your name guy 😡 from kidwaya to kidpoor 😏 wtff is 50k for two people mtchww. If you are not capable keep your money no be by force to do a giveaway . Do better giveaway so that it can reach my side

Kiddwaya rejects looking like BBNaija Chinne

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiddwaya was compared to a season 9 housemate on the show, Chinne Nwafor.

According to some netizens, both of them look alike, and they paired their pictures for others to give their opinions.

The former reality star saw the post and shared what he thought about it, which got many laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng