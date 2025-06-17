In an official update, the Lagos State Police Command said Pastor Adefarasin voluntarily reported to their HQ in Ikeja

Social media went wild after a now-viral clip surfaced showing the House on the Rock founder allegedly pointing what looked like a firearm at a fellow road user

While some social media users called out the pastor’s behavior, others accused bloggers of targeting men of God

Founder of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, is currently undergoing interrogation at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

This follows a viral video that showed him allegedly pointing a gun-like object at a fellow motorist while driving.

The clergyman voluntarily appeared before police authorities on Tuesday, June 17, in response to public uproar and police interest triggered by the video.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin was captured in a viral alleged gun-wielding clip. Photos: @pastoradefarasin/IG

In an official statement shared via their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Lagos Police Command confirmed that the respected cleric turned himself in and is cooperating with detectives.

The statement read:

“Pastor Paul Adefarasin has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja and is currently being interrogated by detectives who have commenced investigation on the case,”

The police reiterated that no individual, regardless of social or religious status, is above the law.

Investigators have already begun reviewing the incident, which involved Pastor Adefarasin allegedly using a firearm-like item during what appeared to be a road rage episode, while in an unregistered vehicle.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public,” the statement assured.

The situation has stirred public debate, with many Nigerians questioning the conduct of religious figures, especially in volatile situations.

See the tweet here:

Mixed reactions trail video, some netizens defend pastor

Following the incident, reactions flooded social media, with users voicing diverse opinions. While some criticised the pastor for his actions, others dismissed the issue or blamed bloggers for amplifying the story.

Here are some of the trending reactions:

@moziano_movenchy commented:

"We be no blind oh We know wetin we see.

@kenny_ohio wrote:

"Is it not Nigeria again? We won't get an update after today."

@officialspeck stated:

"Na pride cause am. Something he would have continued his drive..."

@special_fredrick wrote:

"He should’ve just said JESUS LOVES YOU not act like Jason Statham!"

@is_natoliva said:

"This is what you bloggers know how to do... nonsense bloggers!"

@sports_global09 stated:

"Why posting this that happened few weeks ago?"

@rogieposk reacted:

"Na big man dem dey invite. Poor man go don dey Kirikiri by now."

Netizens share mixed reactions to Pastor Paul Adefarasin's arrest. Photos: @pastoradefarsin/IG.

TV presenter reacts to Past Adefarasin's clip

Legit.ng earlier reported that a TV presenter reacting to the gun clip, concluded that Pastor Paul suffers from anger issues and had no right to pull out a taser on the young guy who only had a camera on him.

She noted that he could have driven off without causing a scene.

Also, she referenced an earlier event where the pastor had allegedly stepped out of his car to deal with someone.

Her bold comment triggered online reactions.

