A viral photo of Nigeria's first son, Seyi Tinubu, posing with American rap icon Jay Z stirs massive reactions

The photo emerges online on June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, amid reflections on national challenges

Nigerians slam the President’s son for flexing abroad while citizens at home struggle with hardship

As millions of Nigerians took to social media to share their thoughts and grievances on the state of the nation’s democracy on Wednesday, June 12, a photo of Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, posing with American rap legend Jay Z has caused a stir online.

The image, which quickly went viral, was shared by actor and influencer Lege Miami (real name Adams Kehinde), who described the moment as a “legendary movement.”

Though the exact date the picture was taken is still unclear, many social media users believe it to be recent, especially since Seyi Tinubu is reportedly out of the country.

The pic of Seyi Tinubu and Jay Z emerges online on June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day. Photos: IG/@legemiami/@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Photo trends amid hardship in Nigeria

The timing of the photo has sparked backlash, with many Nigerians questioning why the First Son was chilling with global stars while the country grapples with serious issues such as inflation, unemployment, fuel scarcity, and insecurity.

While some admired the connection, others found it insensitive, especially on a day meant to reflect on Nigeria’s democratic journey and the struggles of its people.

See how Nigerians reacted to the viral Jay Z and Seyi Tinubu photo:

@marvieslim wrote:

"Country dey spoil dey go, you dey fams president pikin because you dey see peanut."

@rmlifestyle001 stated:

"Of what use is this photo to hungry Nigerians like you Lege? We need food, not flex."

@jaga_milly noted:

"Na you dey with MKO, na you dey with Tinubu. Pick side baba werey... APC or PDP?"

@lionsarfaraz commented:

"Seyi dey use him papa name chop life. Presidential pikin dey enjoy while we dey suffer."

@yomi_gold_123 wrote:

"How this photo take help Nigeria? Jay Z no even sabi una wahala."

@rarelyseenx2093 declared:

"Sir werey… nah you I dey watch for AM Yoruba like this. Your life don spoil boss."

@thesonofmimick wrote:

"See as him look like Badoo. Make dem no turn our democracy to music tour."

@baddest_opeyemi:

"Person papa dey rule, him dey flex with Jay Z. Life no balance at all!"

@sammie_vybz:

"Na democracy day o, but see where Seyi dey. Who go fight for poor masses now?"

Lege Miami is the self-acclaimed friend of Seyi Tinubu. Photos: @lege_miami.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Tinubu: VDM, Lege Miami clash over NANs president

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miam called out VDM for accusing Seyi Tinubu of being an accomplice in the reported detention of a factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Abubakar Isah.

Responding, VDM fired back at the matchmaker for mocking his consistency in campaigning for the release of Isah.

VDM also revealed that his advocacy may already be yielding results. He claimed that Seyi Tinubu personally reached out to Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, and assured him that Abubakar Isah’s detention would be reviewed.

