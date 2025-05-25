May Edochie’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, tackles fans asking when divorce will be finalised, says she's free and not stuck with Yul

The lawyer reveals that the hard parts of the divorce, involving children and assets, are already done

Ugwuonye accuses some fans of being more interested in who May might date next than in her peace of mind

Emeka Ugwuonye, the lawyer representing popular businesswoman May Yul-Edochie, has cleared the air on speculations surrounding the status of her divorce from Nollywood actor Yul Edochie.

Recalled that Yul Edochie welcomed a new baby with Judy Austin on Friday, May 23, 2025.

This comes after months of public interest in the Edochie family drama, especially since Yul publicly introduced Judy Austin as his second wife — a move that triggered massive backlash and led to May filing for divorce.

Giving an update on the process in a lengthy post shared on his Facebook page on Saturday, May 24, Ugwuonye stressed that the divorce is very much in progress, contrary to assumptions that May is “still stuck” in the marriage.

According to him, the legal team has made significant progress, especially in key areas such as child custody, visitation rights, child support, and division of marital assets.

He added that what’s left is the formal dissolution of the marriage, as well as seeking damages from actress Judy Austin for allegedly committing adultery with Yul.

Ugwuonye wrote:

“Many of you are fixated on when the divorce will be final. But that's not the only issue in court. People ignore the fact that we've already resolved issues like custody and property sharing.”

He also slammed fans and social media users who keep pressing for the timeline of May’s divorce, accusing them of being driven by gossip, not genuine concern.

He added:

“May is not in any form of bondage because the divorce isn’t finalized. She’s free to live her life, and remarrying is not even a priority for her right now.”

Ugwuonye further stated that May is doing well, controlling the family home, and is focused on raising her children.

He pleaded with the public to be patient and stop putting pressure on May and her legal team.

He stated:

“May appreciates your support, but extra pressure doesn’t help. It’s actually disruptive"

See the post here:

Social media reacts to lawyer’s update

Following Emeka Ugwuonye’s detailed post on the ongoing divorce proceedings between May and Yul Edochie, netizens stormed the comment section with mixed reactions.

Love Ezewosi Odiaka wrote:

"My concern is in the aspect of Judy paying for damages. Hope the fine go loud o, because she and Yul don too do."

Didi Kaks commented:

"Very well explained. Content creators should give it a break. So long as May and her children are fine, the rest is history. God makes all things beautiful in His own time. Thank you sir and your entire team."

Marioma Janettekizita Ngu added:

"Thank you DPA for this vital information. When we read such, we feel relieved. Judy and Yul should be used as examples—dem no fit just do anyhow and go free!"

Tessyclinicofficial noted:

"You've done well to address this. Shouting remarry up and down as if someone can't exist without marriage is ridiculous."

Mhiz M J Udoka also shared her thoughts:

"Queen May is smart and knows what she’s doing. Marriage shouldn't be her top priority now. Let her focus on raising her kids well. If anything, she fit date person like Iyabo Ojo self!"

May's lawyer accuses Yul of bullying

Legit.ng reported that May Edochie’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, reacted to a recent statement made by Yul Edochie.

Yul Edochie shared a blunt message on his Instagram on Monday, February 17. His post was directed at people who are struggling with the challenges and criticisms that often come with using social media.

The actor claimed that social media was not for the weak and advised that if one can’t handle the pressure or negativity, they should step away from it by "deactivating their account".

