Nigerian businesswoman May Edochie trended online as she shared the playful moments she experienced in London recently.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife and ace comedian AY Makun travelled to the UK.

May Edochie plays teases Robot in a mall. Credit: @may_yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The duo took the trip for the highly anticipated UK premiere of The Waiter, which will be released in UK theatres on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The estranged wife of Yul Edochie shared lovely images from their flight on Instagram, expressing her enthusiasm over the journey.

The premiere is set to take place at the Odeon Cinema in Greenwich, London, with a red carpet event beginning at 7 PM.

Fans and fun seekers in the UK are anticipating the premiere of The Waiter, as they shared their expectations.

May Edochie plays with robot in video

The Nigerian businesswoman trended online after she was spotted in a video playing with a robot.

Queen May used a playful jump to approach the giant structure she saw in a mall and gesticulate like she was about to punch the metallic object.

Then She went on to announce that she was at ODEON cinema and beckoned fans to come for the movie premiere.

She wrote:

"London, the WAITER the movie right in your city tomorrow, ODEON cinema, 9pm. Red carpet 7pm. Catch up with me and of course I came with come all @shopqueenmaybrand products for you. Send in your orders."

See her post below:

Video of May Edochie playing with robot excites netizens

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

godfavourlisa:

"Hahaha 😂😂😂 I thought my queen was going to blow that iron man 🧍‍♂️ ohh 😮 hahaha I just love ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️Queen @mayyuledochie mehn."

bensokonkwo said:

"Queen May for a reason🔥🔥Keep the fire burning."

rityyadiva wrote:

"Somebody call the popo 🔥💃🏻 see you tomorrow my Queen."

beckychummy said:

"May is full of funny character,I like that energy."

iamnasacharity wrote:

"Aahh queen may i was scared on your behalf oo I thought that robot will bl0w you."

judy_don_suffer reacted:

"I will rather be rich and be catching first class flights than be p00r and be catching feelings. #Choose your loneliness wisely."

AY Makun and May Edochie tease new film

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the celebrity duo announced that they both worked on the upcoming movie The Waiter.

The comic merchant and the businesswoman released a teaser to announce the project's premiere and release date.

The scene and storyline of the viral short clip, showing the two stars in action, left people brimming with anticipation.

