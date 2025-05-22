OnlyFans’ Annie Knight’s crisis is currently online as Nigerian social media star Solomon Buchi reacted to it

Legit.ng reported that Annie Knight, an Australian adult movie star, was hospitalised after sleeping with 583 men

Solomon Buchi, in a recent video, went on to question the men who willingly lined up for the controversial escapade

Nigerian social media star Solomon Buchi has weighed in on the OnlyFans model who got hospitalised after her escapade with 583 men.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Australian adult movie star and OnlyFans content creator, Annie Knight, was hospitalised after sleeping with 583 men.

Solomon Buchi shares two cents about model who got hospitalised after sleeping with 583 men. Credit: @solomonbuchi, @annieknight

Source: Instagram

On May 18, 2025, Annie Knight participated in a challenge where she attempted to break her record of sleeping with 24 men in a day. The 28-year-old then proceeded to sleep with just 583 men in six hours.

However, in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the Australian OnlyFans star admitted that her body wasn’t doing well after the encounter. She stated that she had experienced bleeding, which led to her carrying out some tests.

The model, however, added that she wasn’t sure whether the bleeding was because of the challenge or because she has endometriosis, which is a painful condition whereby tissue that’s similar to the uterus lining grows outside of it.

Annie Knight shares her health conditon with fans and followers online. Credit: @annieknight

Source: Instagram

Solomon shares wighs in on Annie Knight’s crisis

The content creator in a recent video questioned how each of the men mindfully took turns sleeping with Annie Knight despite knowing the number of men who had been inside her before them.

Criticising Knight’s actions, Buchi noted that men are also a major factor to tackle in issues concerning adult content.

Quoting statistics, he mentioned that out of 196 million women in America, 1.4 million women do OnlyFans, despite that 82 million American men out of 182 million in total binge on OnlyFans.

He highlighted that even though there was a big problem for women, there was a bigger problem for men.

Watch him speak below:

How Nigerians reacted to Annie Knight’s crisis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

modelstephanie2022 said:

I’m just wondering what happened to her in her childhood that made her into the adult she is now? That’s a lot of people. A lot of spirits. I just pray that she actually starts to love herself and heal🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

sales_man_obi's profile picture

sales_man_obi said:

"See eh, when they say fond jesus early, people think its skit. Only money can drive a person this low. Highest paid only fans model makes 20 million dollars a month. Thats almost 34 billion naira. When you start looking for money without dignity, things like this can happen. It is well oooo . 583 na business owner be that o😂😂."

jessicafaberco said:

"This breaks my heart. For her as a woman not understanding her worth and that Jesus made her for more. But also for the men who feel this is an accomplishment and are so empty this fills them 🙏🏼❤️‍🩹."

pepepretti_herself said:

"Honestly, I used to think that ONLYFAN models are remote workers ni oo!! Ha!! I didn’t know it’s a hybrid job 😳😳🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️."

dblossomhair said:

"583 what???????☹️."

ngfabs wrote:

"Buchi is right."

miminma said:

"Believe them at your own risk."

sheunnakamura said:

"500+ men in 6 hours truly buttresses the point that "ROUNDS " is subjective."

_devon_8 said:

"The story is obviously exaggerated…500+ men to 1 girl is simply impossible."

blackster.deal07 said:

"Girls mentor hospitalized 😂."

_thedawn_ said:

"I wish there’s a voice note feature… I just want to shout “Chineke Nna!”

heythisisjessy said:

"I don't feel okay hearing this at all. WHAT IN THE NAME OF GOD IS THIS??"

