Nigerian social media star Peller ignited online discussions about his sexual life recently

During a TikTok live stream, the comedian narrated how he eases off stress in the bedroom and argued that there's nothing wrong with it

Peller’s revelation left many calling out his girlfriend, Jarvis, on the internet as the video went viral

Nigerian social media star Habeeb Hazmat, popularly known as Peller, has triggered mixed reactions online following a recent revelation.

The popular TikTok streamer was spotted during one of his live sessions discussing his private matters.

Peller brags about what he does in the bedroom. Credit: @peller089

Peller went on to disclose that he usually eases tension by engaging in the act of “soapy”.

Butressing further on his claims, the viral sensation argued that his acts are not bad as it has helped him in difficult moments.

Watch his video below:

In a previous report by Legit.ng Peller and Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe made waves online following their recent TikTok live.

Peller asked Carter how long he had been with his baby mama, Emmanuella, to which he replied, "Three to four years."

Pelleer went on to say that Emmanuella was not the type of lady for Carter Efe. This triggered the skitmaker, who attacked the TikTok star. Carter then said that Jarvis, Peller's girlfriend, is not also his type. He pointed out that Jarvis rarely smiles in their photos.

Carter bragged about his lover having a baby for him and wondered whether Jarvis could do the same for Peller. The comic creator turned musician argued that Peller can lose Jarvis any moment because she is not fully his.

How netizens reacted to Peller’s declaration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mr_austinj said:

"Omo this guy tend to forget he has influence on young kids 🤦‍♂️."

cute_nonso1 wrote:

"You suppose know say Jarvis go wicked nah 😂."

4twenty_west said:

"Small boy sef don get this experience 😂 Nigeria chai🤣🤣."

ruddoxin said:

So You no no that witch go dey starve am with toto normally 😂

matchmania_national said:

"Na only poor people law de affect 🤣. Rich man pikin no de fall under anoint 😂."

ajayi_crowther14:

"Once you cuum , all your body go first calm down. Nah that time you go know say nothing Dey this life 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

pharoah_wealthy_kulture said:

"Bros hope has just been renewed 😂😂😂😂😂 say person wey Dey soapy fit make am😂."

rack_kush_18 said:

"I beg make una teach me 🙏.

naetycaesh wrote:

"Jarvis opueh don suffer 😢😢."

emacrisky said:

"E dey relieve stress!"

donking_001 said:

"Good evening viewers all over the world, my Names are Comrade Stephen Emuowo Umukoro and I'm the leader of the movement."

billion_dollar_babby_ said:

"True no be bad thing I just Dey soapy now sef."

oluwafemi1499 wrote:

"Imagine the question like shey peller nah spirit abi him be God mtweeew 😌😌."

greatness231 wrote:

"No be bad something 😂but na to stop am be main issue 🥲."

beekayoff__ said:

"What I see here is that peller is becoming mature......they expect him to kiss and tell😂."

dcrealone said:

"@holu_shorlar @cumbersome_07 una matter dn tired me."

Peller's new video leaves many dragging Jarvis. Cedit: @peller089

Peller exposes Emmanuella's height

Legit.ng earlier reported that skit makers Peller and Emmanuella got netizens laughing after a video of both of them was posted online.

Peller, excited to meet Emmanuella, said that she looked different from what he watched online as he accused her of zooming herself in videos.

Emmanuella, who was with another skit maker, Success, laughed heartily in the video, noting that she was tall and almost the same height as Peller.

