Wizkid's daughter with his baby mama Jada Pollock turned six months old on Monday, May 19

Jada Pollock also gave fans a rare glimpse of her daughter, her third child with Wizkid

Wizkid's daughter's appearance has prompted many of the singer's fans to share their observations while celebrating with Jada Pollock

Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, the manager and baby mama to Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has warmed hearts with a rare, adorable picture of their daughter and third child together.

It will be recalled that Wizkid and Jada P made headlines around November 2024 when reports surfaced online that they had welcomed a baby girl.

Jada P gives fans a glimpse of Wizkid’s daughter as she turns six months. Credit: wizkidayo/gettyimages

In March 2025, Jada P shared a picture in which she was seated with two other women, the child in her lap. However, only the baby’s pink shawl and white stocking feet were visible. Her face was shielded.

On Monday, May 19, Jada P, in a social media post via X, formerly Twitter, celebrated her daughter's six-month milestone.

Jada Pollock shares post to celebrate her daughter with Wizkid at 6 months. Credit: wizkidayo/jadap

The proud mother wrote in her tweet,

"My baby is 6 months old …. Where has the time gone?

To make it even more special, Jada P went on to share a rare picture showing a glimpse of her daughter's face on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock's post is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yoruba actress Dayo Amusa also celebrated her son, Oluwafire, as he turned six months on Monday, May 19.

The actress, who shared heartwarming pictures to mark her son's milestone, also expressed her love for him.

Reactions to Wizkid's daughter's picture

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many of Wizkid's fans and followers gushed about his baby girl.

Read the comments below:

GucciStarboi wrote:

"Same feeling Tems had when our baby got to 8 months, it always feels like magic but trust it’s a beautiful feeling."

loveth_decency commented:

"Wait ooo so na even December Dey born machalina Omo this team can keep secrets sha."

Biggest_Bird_jn said:

"6 whole months” ah kno even sabi between u and wiz who sabi hide things pass."

hamzat3x3 reacted:

"Let’s see what she look like pls, I know say that baby go carry wiz face."

Tohmzy1 commented:

"So na when wiz release morayo this angel born… u and big wiz too Dey secretive oh."

yinde21 reacted:

"May the almighty continue to guide and protect Wiz love one's."

olamide65523492 wrote:

"Awwww Happy 6 month birthday our beautiful Machalina."

