Davido has added another whip to the expensive cars in his garage, after buying a Rolls-Royce Phantom and Tesla Cybertruck in 2025

The DMW label boss announced his latest acquisition while sharing a screenshot of his exchange with a friend

Fans and followers have been sending congratulatory messages to Davido, while fans of rival artistes have also shared their opinions

Renowned Afrobeats music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has added another sleek car to his impressive collection of exotic vehicles.

Davido, known for splashing money on jewellery and cars, on Friday, May 23, dropped an update about his latest whip.

The DMW label boss in a chat with an associate disclosed he has included another white Cybertruck to his fleet.

Sharing the good news in a private conversation via his official Instagram page, Davido wrote,

"Just got mine we back to back this Saturday wen I get back to Lagos."

It would be recalled that in 2024, Davido made headlines after he bought a brand new Rolls-Royce Phantom 2025 model, said to be worth around N1.5 billion.

The DMW label owner also bought a Tesla Cybertruck, further showcasing his penchant for the finest in luxury vehicles.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest visited the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio was seen holding a file as he spoke to Davido while Chiefpriest and the other men present listened to him.

Reactions as Davidoa buys white Cybertruck

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many of Davido's fans and supporters celebrated with him. Read the comments below:

cleveanimate_ reacted:

"We know Davido is rich bro … like we get it."

mrfantasticcomedy commented:

"There is a cybertruck recall now."

main.promise said:

"DAVIDO Is the real definition of TALK AND DO "Man is too blessed because he is a blessing to others !! Congratulations OBO."

yooitsyhngmb reacted:

"Una like ojoro I buy cyber truck nobody post me or congratulate me it’s fine I no go post am."

philly_380 said:

"Today makes 5yrs since burna said he’s Bugatti will be arriving Abi e still Dey ship?"

alvinmilli2 commented:

"Cho cho cho .. small omah lay buy two he no even post am . This osakpolo buy we no hear word again."

perezmarky03 reacted:

"burna boy buggati don dey ship since like 10years now."

halymatouu commented:

E kon b like say na only Davido God like

alienny120 said:

"@davido congrats good will protect u and ur family and add more to ur happiness!! I wish 2m fit reach my side life dey olace chess with my thoughts."

mo__sele wrote:

"Omo ordinary gle53s wey I won buy I don watch motor taya naim person dey buy car like water."

Bright Chimezie speaks with Davido's uncle

In other news via Legit.ng, veteran Highlife singer Bright Chimezie also spoke with Davido's uncle and Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke, via a video call.

Chimezie, during his conversation with Governor Ademola, dropped a comment about his viral dance moves.

The video was shared on social media after Davido hosted the veteran in Lagos ahead of the release of a new music video.

