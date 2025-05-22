Popular skitmaker Zicsaloma trended online as he announced the arrival of his automobile, a new Benz

The content creator shared videos of how he happily prepared from his house to the car mart to receive his gift

The viral clip displayed the kingly treatment he received at the car mart, triggering reactions on the internet

Popular skitmaker Aloma Isaac Junior, aka Zicsaloma, has left many in admiration as he acquired a new Benz for himself.

The content creator who recently reworked his facial structure was spotted in a car mart as he celebrated the arrival of his new ride.

Zicsaloma captured the joyful moments from his house down to the location where he picked up his luxury automobile.

The comedian donned a two-piece ash outfit as he was given a royal treatment by his car supplier.

He further congratulated himself on the latest accomplishment.

“Congratulations to me on my new ride 😍. As you congratulate me, your own will come this year…,” he wrote on his caption.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zicsaloma had travelled to Turkey for nose surgery in a bid to look like the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, which he has always desired.

Zicsaloma further caused uproar on social media after he shared his new look following his successful surgery as many bashed him online and said awful things.

The skitmaker, who noted that he looked less swollen, and would be lesser in a matter of time, added that he would take off his nose cast soon.

Amid the backlash, Zicsaloma seems to be less concerned as he has focused on skit making having been featured by his colleague Taaooma in a skit where she taunted him over his new look.

Taaooma in the funny skit had referred to Zicsaloma as Igando Michael Jackson.

Fans celebrate Zicsaloma

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

osy_cynthia said:

"How is your mom doing zic? Congratulations 🎉 on your new baby."

constance_oyen wrote:

"So nice what will you name your new baby."

wonderball0130 said:

:Be like me self go go do my nose , who knows , maybe na the new blood money pattern."

ofeakwuu said:

"This 2020 model remains the best for me 🫶🫶 my dream car 🙏 but that car cost oo 🙆‍♂️."

fredycj said:

"Congratulations my bro."

oluchi_nwizugbo said:

"Congratulations ❤️."

officerwoos said:

"Con Con Congratulations brother. Win always❤️."

iamukc wrote:

"Congratulations my daddy, boss and role model 🔥🔥🔥🔥 more keys coming."

obi.oluebube_c said:

"Uncle zic this your Voice over is something else 🤣🤣🤣."

bodaa_ade said:

"Congratulations Big Man❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🍾🎊 I love Success 💯."

thecuteabiola said:

"Congratulations 🎈🎊🍾."

iamxpectedofficial said:

"Congratulations."

sk.records2020 said:

"Soon you go explain to EFCC what you know about oir 😂secret service 🆘👿."

Skitmaker Zicsaloma shows off his new car. Credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

Kassia reacts to Zicsaloma's new look

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zicsaloma's name trended on social media because of his new nose surgery.

BBNaija's Kassia Sule reacted to the comedian's new look as he unveiled it via his official Instagram page.

Kassia's comment generated a lot of reactions on social media, as fans also shared their take on the content creator's bold move.

