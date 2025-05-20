Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo's husband, Bobby Maris, trended online as he shared a video of his recent activity

The businessman mentioned that he was set to fix his body like his wife, while he displayed how he intended to achieve it

Recall that the movie star made headlines weeks ago about her BBL surgery as she carried netizens along the process

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo's husband, Bobby Maris, has caught the attention of many online following his recent announcement.

The businessman made a visual post stating that he was set to fix his body like his wife. Bobby’s clip revealed how he intended to achieve his goals.

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Ogbodo decided to do a teeth whitening procedure as an early birthday gift.

This was after the movie star underwent a BBL surgery as her first early 39th birthday present to herself.

The mum of three turned a new age on May 17, 2025, and she seemed very excited about getting her teeth done ahead of the big day.

In the video, Uche Ogbodo documented how she went to the orthodontist and how her teeth were whitened by the professionals.

Uche Ogbodo’s husband follows suit

In a new video that made the rounds online, the actress’ husband Bobby Maris shared a video of himself in the gym.

Mr Bobby was seen lifting weights and wrote in his caption how prepared he was to work on his body since his wife’s physique upgrade.

He wrote:

“As wifey they fix her body make i fiix my own join. Film the chest film, the 6 packs film am well well ooo 😂😂😂, no be only me una go leave behind 🤣🤣.”

Watch his video below:

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo went viral on social media over a video she recently shared from her recovery after undergoing surgery to enhance her backside.

The actress, who lost properties to burglars a few months ago, had been vocal about 'fixing' her body. According to her, she had gained a lot of weight as a result of childbirth and wanted to eliminate excess fat.

However, on Sunday, May 11, Uche Ogbodo shared a video on her official Instagram page showing her visibly distressed. She was seen kneeling on a chair, crying out in pain and urging hospital staff to call the doctor for relief.

Netizens react to Uche Ogbodo’s husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sorochi__gift said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Sabi guy."

xclusivelybrenda wrote:

xclusivelybrenda said:

"Freshness won finish dis man😍."

merlibrownbeat said:

"No pain no gain 😂😂."

chocolady26 wrote:

"Well done sir."

sweetjanegold said:

"Okakwa mma 😁."

vivian.6675 wrote:

"Omo it’s the energy for energy for me, ride on😂😂😂."

