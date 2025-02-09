Zicsaloma's name has been heavy on the lips of social media users, and this is because of his new nose surgery

BBNaijs's Kassia Sule has reacted to the comedian's new look as he unveiled it via his official Instagram page

Kassia's comment has generated a lot of reactions on social media as fans also shared their take on the content creator's bold move

BBNaija housemate Kassia Sule has joined the list of those who have reacted to Zicsaloma, a Nigerian comedian and content creator's new look.

It will be recalled that Zicsalom, whose real name is Aloma Isaac Junior a had travelled to Turkey to get his nose reconstructed (rhinoplasty) to get a Micheal Jackson-looking nose, which he has always desired. Many bashed him online and said awful things, but the deed has been done.

Regardless of the multiple backlash sent his way, Zicsaloma remained unbothered. In a trending video, he confidently showcased the healing process of his refined nose, igniting fresh reactions from both fans and critics.

His new look has, however, triggered many reactions from netizens, including Kassia, who advised ladies to ask for throwback photos of their spouses before agreeing to marry them.

Kassia wrote:

"Before you say “I do,” make sure to ask for a throwback photo from 10 years ago! With all these surgical upgrades, you need to know who you’re really signing up for. You don’t want to be left wondering why your kid looks like a stranger. Check the receipts before the vows."

Kassia's comment about Zicsaloma's look trends

Read some reactions below:

@Nyarben777:

"Pure facts mama kass, over sense dey worry my fave."

@ChristyMar80803 said:

"Mama Kass I thought we all agreed on love and light."

@amaramma10:

"You are being mean right now. This is not nice at all."

@miz_chidinma:

"Kellyrae please collect kassia's phone ooo."

@bello_mosun:

"Very important o, before we start hearing stories that touch."

@Chiamaka_Effect:

"You no lie Mrs Sule! Everyone with small cash don dey upgrade their!!!"

@Cyndy4Grey:

"Like this I wan go sit for DNA quarters for hospital to learn how to do DNA test Cus DNA test go surplus and I go use price wound una. Quick notice."

@rukkyawoniyi said:

"Choi! Our small pepper don come again o 🤣🤣🤣🤣, kass baby, what is this? 🤣🤣."

@Rukkie123 reacted:

"I miss Kassia and Wanni on my screen. These two don't have filters or sugarcoating,they will always say their minds,my strikers🤣😂."

@Torivickyyy:

"Hahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I agree with you cos what?!!"

Reactions as Zicsaloma becomes a landlord

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian social media comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior aka Zicsaloma took to his Instagram page to show off his new home.

The comedian, who is known for his comic videos in which he dresses like different female characters, stated in his post that God made him a landlord.

This came barely two weeks after the skit-maker took to his Instagram page to celebrate getting a new car.

