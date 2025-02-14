Nigerian social media content creator Zicsaloma is here again with another update about his nose surgery

The skit maker shared a three-week post-op follow-up with his fans while pointing out the difference from the previous one he shared

Zic's new video has sparked another round of reactions from online user, who always have a thing or two to say

Nigerian social media users are at the edge of their seats as Zicsaloma, a content creator and skit maker, shared a three-week post-surgery update of his rhinoplasty (nose surgery).

It will be recalled that Zicsalom, whose real name is Aloma Isaac Junior, had travelled to Turkey to get his nose reconstructed to get a Michael Jackson-looking nose, which he has always desired. Many bashed him online and said awful things, but the deed has been done.

Zicsaloma shares an update regarding his nose surgery. Credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

Regardless of the multiple backlash sent his way, Zicsaloma remained unbothered. In a trending video, he confidently showcased the healing process of his refined nose, igniting fresh reactions from both fans and critics.

Zicsaloma shares fresh update

In a recent video that surfaced online, Zicsaloma shared an update with his fans concerning his new look. According to him, he will be taking off his nose cast soon. Zicsaloma shared that he looks less swollen, and will be lesser in a matter of time.

Again, critic had a lot to say about why he made the decision in the first place.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Zicsaloma's nose surgery update

Read some reaction compiled by Legit.ng below:

@ninioladavb said:

"You do pink lips join."

@_iam___victor said:

"Let’s be honest, Bro looks so handsome already."

@ezengoli__ said:

"If fixing yourself makes you feel confident, please do it! Everyone talking would eventually adjust."

@being_ngodoo said:

"People think self love is only by accepting the things you don’t like about yourself (and crying behind the scenes). Self love is also about fixing the things you don’t like about yourself. After all, if you don’t like it, fix it."

@inspired_nuel said:

"Rhinoplasty is usually done to fix injury issues, birth defect and improve breathing problems. It is really unnecessary to do it for any other purposes in my view."

@attih_soul said:

"His body, his money, his choice. Let's learn to respect people's choices🙏🙏."

@_nuellaperry said:

"Some of you like showing how low your IQ is as a human being… A grown adult did something to his body with his money and people that have nothing are the ones complaining… oponu."

BBN Kassia reacts to Zicsaloma's new look

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Zicsaloma's name has been heavy on the lips of social media users, and this is because of his new nose surgery.

BBNaijs's Kassia Sule reacted to the comedian's new look as he unveiled it via his official Instagram page.

Kassia's comment generated a lot of reactions on social media, as fans also shared their take on the content creator's bold move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng