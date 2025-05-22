Chris Brown takes to Instagram a day after being granted bail from an assault charge to share a defiant post

The singer was reportedly arrested in Manchester for allegedly using a bottle to assault a producer at a nightclub

Chris Brown’s words and jet photo sparked mixed reactions online, with many wondering what his next move would be amid his legal woes

Popular American R&B star Chris Brown has finally broken his silence a day after being released from custody in the UK following a bottle assault charge.

The Under the Influence crooner was arrested last Thursday, May 15, at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, reportedly over a 2023 nightclub incident that left a music producer, Abe Diaw, seriously injured.

According to reports, the singer was charged with grievous bodily harm and had been held in connection with the London attack at Tape nightclub in Mayfair.

Brown, 36, has now taken to his Instagram story to make a cryptic but bold statement. He wrote:

“FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”

He also shared a stylish photo of himself stepping off a private jet, with the caption:

“Cook, remain humble.”

The Greater Manchester Police and the Met confirmed that the arrest was made on behalf of the London Metropolitan Police and that investigations were ongoing.

Chris Brown’s passport will remain in police custody for now and will only be released temporarily to allow him to travel for his upcoming European tour dates in the Netherlands and Germany.

The decision ensures that while the singer can fulfill his professional obligations abroad, he remains within the reach of UK authorities as investigations into the nightclub assault case continue.

As of now, it remains unclear what will happen to the remaining tour dates scheduled after June 20. There has been no official update on whether the singer will be permitted to continue performing across other European cities.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the case, many of Brown’s fans remain hopeful that the legal situation will be resolved swiftly and in his favour.

Chris Brown sings in Yoruba

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that a video of Chris Brown performing one of his songs surfaced online and made waves across Nigerian social media platforms. The viral clip captures the singer thrilling fans with a live performance where he surprisingly sang in both Yoruba and Pidgin English.

The unexpected use of Nigerian languages by the international superstar left many fans in awe. One of the notable reactions came from Nigerian singer Davido, who took to the comment section to express his excitement over Chris Brown's performance. The two artists have a long-standing friendship and have collaborated on multiple tracks in the past.

This isn’t the first time Chris Brown has shown love for Nigeria. Over the years, he has consistently embraced Afrobeat sounds and Nigerian culture, further solidifying his fan base across the country. His latest performance once again proves his deep appreciation for African music.

