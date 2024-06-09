American pop icon Chris Brown has once again shown that his love for the Nigerian language and sounds is one-of-a-kind

A recent video of the American singer performing his new song with Davido on stage has left many in awe of his musical talents

In the viral clip, Chris Brown sang effortlessly in Yoruba, and Pidgin and even his colleague Davido couldn't help but react to the trending video

A video of American Hip-hop star Chris Brown performing one of his new songs live on stage has gone viral.

The trending clip has set the Nigerian social media space on fire as the singer was seen performing his new song in Yoruba and pidgin.

American Hip hop star Chris Brown sparks chaos online as a video of him performing his new song in Yoruba and Pidgin goes viral. Photo credit: @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chris Brown recently dropped a new single in which he featured renowned Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido.

The viral clip of Chris Brown performing in Yoruba and pidgin came days after their new single dropped.

Davido, other netizens react to Chris Brown's video

One of the major celebrities who reacted to Chris Brown's viral video was his pal, Davido. The Nigerian singer took to the video's comment section to share his thoughts about CB's performance.

This isn't the first time the American singer has expressed his love for Nigerian music and the country's languages.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video that went viral a while back, in which Chris Brown was seen performing his song with Fireboy DML, and he sang in Yoruba.

See the reactions that trailed Chris Brown's video:

@bolajisparks:

"Bro is a Nigerian."

@davido:

"Chai."

@misstitiag:

"Chris Brown is the most talented goat."

@iam_stunn:

"Vocal stability while dancing tf off!"

@arcdunphy:

"The best to ever do it since MJ."

@spiderdee3:

"I feel like MJ would’ve LOVED this!!!"

@faith_uchechi1:

"I think say na Yoruba person sing this song ooh wow."

@hooliboy94:

"AFRO BREEZY ACTIVATED!"

@deekay_dmw:

"BIG STEPPER."

@mccaro_official:

"Can’t stop won’t stop is breezy till the world stops."

