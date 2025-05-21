J.Lo is facing a lawsuit from a photographer for allegedly posting two copyrighted images on social media without permission

Award-winning US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has found herself in another legal mess after a photographer accused her of copyright infringement over photos from the 2025 Golden Globes.

Lopez turned heads on January 5 at the prestigious awards ceremony, stepping out in a jaw-dropping white gown and faux fur coat.

As expected, she posted five stunning photos on Instagram with the caption “GG Weekend Glamour,” showcasing her look for the night.

While fans and fashion lovers praised her style, photographer Edwin Blanco and his agency Backgrid had something else to say.

In a new lawsuit, Blanco and Backgrid are demanding $300,000 (over N444 million) from the singer, claiming she used two of their copyrighted photos without permission. They allege that the posts were not merely for fan engagement but for commercial self-promotion.

The lawsuit argues Lopez used the viral red carpet photos to shine a spotlight on her outfit and jewellery designers — moves that indirectly help her secure and maintain lucrative brand partnerships.

The suit stated, according to Yahoo News:

“Ms Lopez’s unauthorised use of the images is commercial in nature, intended for the purpose of self-promotion."

See the post here:

She agreed to pay, but failed to sign deal – Backgrid claims

Interestingly, the photographer revealed that Lopez’s team had already been contacted about the matter. They claim there was an agreement on payment, but Lopez failed to officially sign the licensing deal.

The lawsuit also states that Lopez’s team was previously contacted by the agency and had even agreed to a licensing arrangement and payment, but the agreement was never signed.

This isn’t Lopez’s first brush with such lawsuits. In both 2019 and 2020, she faced similar legal action over posting images online without seeking proper authorisation from photographers.

Jennifer Lopez finalises divorce with Affleck

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce five months after it terminated their two-year marriage.

The stars, who were previously engaged in 2002 after a whirlwind affair, rekindled their relationship in July 2021 after nearly 20 years apart and married in a Las Vegas wedding a year later in July 2022.

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, despite the fact that the couple had separated almost a year earlier, in April 2023, according to court documents. The announcement came amid widespread rumours of a split.

