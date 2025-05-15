Chris Brown arrested at a Manchester hotel after jetting into the UK for his ongoing tour; police say it's linked to a 2023 nightclub assault

UK police confirm the singer was picked up around 2 am over alleged grievous bodily harm involving music producer Abe Diaw

Fans express shock online as many didn't expect the year-old case would resurface; others recall Brown's long history of controversies and legal battles

American music sensation Chris Brown has sparked headlines, but this time, it’s not for a music release or viral dance move.

The No Guidance hitmaker was reportedly arrested in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday, May 15, over an incident that happened more than a year ago in London.

According to UK authorities, Brown was picked up by officers around 2 am at The Lowry Hotel, a popular luxury spot in Manchester where he was staying, reported The Mirror.

Alleged nightclub incident from 2023 haunts singer

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the singer was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm over a 2023 nightclub attack.

The victim, said to be music producer Abe Diaw, was allegedly struck with a bottle during an altercation at Tape nightclub, located in Hanover Square, London.

In their statement, police said:

“A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May… The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.”

Brown was taken into custody and is still being held while investigations continue.

Just landed, now locked up

Interestingly, the arrest came just hours after Chris Brown arrived in the UK for his ongoing tour.

He reportedly landed in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon (May 14) aboard a private jet, unaware of what awaited him.

The singer, known for past run-ins with the law, had just checked into the hotel when law enforcement moved in.

Netizens react to Chris Brown’s arrest

As news of the arrest hit social media, fans and critics weighed in:

@badt_gal_chichi:

“Chris Brown go just land UK, dem land am for cell. Na wa o!”

@davibeatzofficial:

“That Tape club matter don finally catch up with am. I just hope say him no go spend long inside.”

@trendy4reel:

“Chris Brown again? E be like say trouble just dey follow this guy anywhere.”

@larrycoded:

“UK Police no dey forget o. From 2023 reach now, dem still arrest person sharp sharp.”

