Preparations for the Grammy Award 2025 are in top gear and some singers have submitted their works for the prestigious award

Singer Angelique Kidjo submitted a song for the award which featured Davido and this excited his fans

Fans of the Unavailable crooner had more reasons to celebrate as Chris Brown joined the list of artistes to submit his song for the award which also featured Davido

Fans of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido. are excited for him as American pop star, Chris Brown, submitted his song Sensational for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Fans of Davido share excitement as Chris Brown submits Sensational for Grammy Award nomination. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido was featured in the song and it made his fans hope that if Chris Brown wins it, the Feel crooner will also share in its glory.

Chris Bown's Sensational is not the only song that has been submitted for the award. Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo's song Joy featuring Davido has also been submitted and it gladdened the heart of OBO's fan @lifeofolaa on X.

Some fans of singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, reacted to the news. They recalled that the Essence crooner won the Grammy Award for featuring in Beyonce's Brown Skin Girl. Hence, they compared their achievements.

See the post by the X user in the link.

Reactions to the fan's post

See some of the reactions to the fan's post below:

@emmanuel.ofie:

"I'm not one of the fan bases o. But when Wizkid first won it with Beyonce you people called him gum body. Hmmm."

@wolverine____xx:

"He got nominated without dropping an album. King."

@mr_ben2028:

"Wiz submit him own back then we no hear pim oo now una just Dey do like werey no be by cho Cho Cho."

@hammeddlyt:

"So una fit dey find gum body Grammy bias fan base."

Davido's albums get RIAA certification

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was basking in the euphoria of a new feat and he thanked his fans for making it possible for him.

Two of his albums got him gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and it gladdened his heart.

The Unavailable crooner released his fourth studio album in March 2023, and his fans have continued to stream the hit songs from it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng