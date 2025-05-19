Comedian AY expressed excitement as Grace, his younger brother’s wife, celebrated her birthday, sharing a post in her honour

In the post, he described her as an incredible woman, highlighting her loyalty, consistency, and dedication to the family

AY also praised Grace for avoiding distractions and negative influences, fans reacted warmly after seeing his heartfelt message

Humour merchant Ayo Makun has celebrated Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace, on her birthday.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared a picture of his younger brother and Grace, lavishing warm and sweet words on her.

According to the comedian, who surprised his daughter abroad a few months ago, his brother’s wife is an incredible woman.

He noted that she has been loyal, dedicated, and consistent in supporting her family and inspiring many people.

Not stopping there, AY added that Grace has remained true to herself, avoiding distractions and negative influences. He described her strength as truly admirable.

AY shares birthday wishes for Grace

In his post, comedian AY wished his brother’s wife a day filled with love, happiness, and all the beautiful things she desires.

He also prayed for blessings, growth, and unforgettable moments in her life.

According to him, Grace’s birthday would be celebrated in Doha, with the bills to be footed by Obama.

Fans react to AY’s post

Fans and followers of the comedian responded to his post with mixed reactions. Some taunted him over his failed marriage to Mabel, his wife of many years.

A few questioned how he treated the mother of his children, speculating that his brother treats his wife better than he did, an alleged reason for the breakdown of AY’s own marriage.

See the post here:

What fans said about AY' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the comedian. Here are comments about it below:

@ladyque_1 commented:

"Mabel will still not respond to you. Just dey write dey go."

@softnsleek__02 shared:

"Men ehn!!!! Always want to eat their cake and have it. God will have mercy on you."

@promynazy commented:

"Very petty write up. I wish you never wrote this, internet never forgets."

@dahcoochiehub stated:

"When men dey hail you say you loyal, my sister no be compliment oo, you better use your tongue to count your teeth. God abeg oo."

@uriela777 shared:

"Probably ur brother treats and respect her better than u did to ur wife. I believe that was the case ."

@24.007 shared:

"With you wandering part, You have always stayed true our bombom. Tell us , how true were you to the angel God blessed you with?"

Mabel hints at reason for leaving marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mabel hinted at her reason for leaving her matrimonial home after rumours of her crashed marriage surfaced.

The union was said to have crashed as a result of infidelity on the comedian's part.

She posted a clip about distance being a response to disrespect, as she added that she doesn't dive into drama.

