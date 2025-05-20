A Nigerian lady shared a throwback video showing her mother acting in a Nollywood movie over 20 years ago

Her mother featured in the movie shortly after giving birth to the lady’s younger sister, but her dream was cut short

Many reacted as the lady shared how a family meeting was called on her mother's behalf and why she had to quit

A Nigerian lady shared what she recently found out about her mother, who was once featured in a movie over two decades ago.

She shared a throwback video of her mum in a movie and stated that her mum played the role after welcoming her younger sister.

Lady Shows Video of Mum in Old Nollywood Movie, Shares How Family Made Her Quit Acting Career

Source: TikTok

In a video by @mordsith on TikTok, the lady showed her mother in the old Nollywood movie.

She stated that after her mother acted in the movie, her dad’s father called a meeting and waned her mum never to act again if she wanted to keep being in the family.

Sadly, her mum never continued acting, and her dad’s father was now late.

Her words:

“Just finding out that my mum was once in a movie over two decades ago just after having my younger sister, and my dad’s father immediately called a meeting and warned her never to feature in a movie ever again if she wants to keep our last name. Guess what? He’s late now, and my mother never continued acting.”

In the comments, the lady added that her mother got married at 19 years.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s abandoned acting career

@christiana_perrinaso said:

"I’m sure same thing could have happened to Iyabo Ojo if she didn’t took that step."

@Sarai said:

"That's why I love veekee James and her husband. Some people clown them but all I see is a woman fulfilling her dreams and living life to the fullest with a man who will do ANYTHING regardless of "what ppl will say" to help her!! I claim it."

@PEACEBILLION said:

"My husband people said same,i should choose btw my masters and the marriage,i chose my masters,now my husband is doing everything to have me back."

@peacemasina61 said:

"This is why I believe women should get married after 30yrs of age. A woman needs to have education, self awareness, confidence and wisdom before choosing a life partner. Marrying young with no self confidence killed alot of women’s dreams."

@Chukwuebuka Gideon said:

"Some people saying she left her dream. y'all think her dream was to keep acting? Her dream was to keep the last name and family and she did that."

Lady Shows Video of Mum in Old Nollywood Movie, Shares How Family Made Her Quit Acting Career

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady shared how her mother reacted when her brother made dreadlocks, while another young man showed his mum’s reaction to his new look.

Woman advises young women about marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who got married at 33 shared why ladies below 25 should not rush into marriage.

She shared her experience about what she did in her 20s before going into marriage, and what she had learnt.

Those who came across her post gave their opinions after she revealed what happened to her mother, who married at 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng