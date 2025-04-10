Rita Edochie has joined her colleagues in marking the death anniversary of late actor, Junior Pope in an emotional post online

In her message, she shared a video they both recorded when the actor was still alive as she spoke glowingly about their relationship

Fans were teary while they remembered the actor in the comment section and comforted Edochie over her post

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has gone down memory lane while marking the first death anniversary of her colleague, whom she called her dear son, Junior Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

The father of three had died in a boat accident that happened last year while he was going to a movie location in the riverine area.

Rita Edochie shares what Jnr Pope means to her as she marks his death anniversary with long post. Photo cresdit@riatedochie/@jnrpope

In a long post on Instagram, Edochie labelled her post the agony of losing a child, as she disclosed that the incident seemed just like yesterday.

According to her, her heart was shattered into pieces as she remembers the day Jnr Pope died.

She pointed out that no parent deserve the pain of losing a child. She added that the tear she has shed in the last one year were enough to fill an ocean.

Rita Edochie also added that the tears kept on coming after she remembered the memories they created, the vibrant life he lived and the laughter they shared.

Rita Edochie shares video of Jnr Pope

Also in the post, Edochie wished she could turn back the hand of time and bring Jnr Pope back to lifer again.

Rita Edochie makes fans teary after speaking about Jnr Pope in new post on his death anniversary. Photo credit@ritaedochie

The woman, who has shown so much support for May Edcohie, prayed that God would comfort Jnr Pope's wife and children.

She shared how much she loved the actor and what he means to her. Rita Edochie also shared a video they recorded on a movie location before his death.

In the clip, they both shared a playful kiss as they had fun together on the film location.

Edochie also mentioned that Jnr Pope would continue to live on her heart, as she wished that he continues to rest in peace.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Rita Edochie's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the actress about her junior colleague, Jnr Pope. Here are some comments below:

@promzy_glamz reacted:

“Chai, forever in our heart."

@ndubuisiahaiwe171 commented:

"So painful ma'am."

@firstdiamondmuah shared:

" Nwoke Oma, this trully deep."

@okemadumary stated:

"Chaii, keep resting in the bossom of the Lord. Swag nation."

@eziogoihe shared:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace Amen."

@cee4real wrote:

"Hmm this life. Rest on Jp."

May Edochie celebrates Rita Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie made many gush over a post she made about veteran actress Rita Edochie.

The elderly woman was marking her birthday, and May created AI generated pictures of the actress to celebrate her.

In her post, she prayed for the actress by saying that she has too much action, as she also called her sweet names on her special day. Fans of the actress also congratulated her on her birthday.

