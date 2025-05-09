The arrest and release of VeryDarkMan, Vincent Martins Otse, has continued to trend as many online users try to grasp the situation

Online commentator Radiogad went online to ask VDM to marry Jojo of Lele, the female content creator who went all out during his protest

He stated that he needs the critics to make a point to the world, leaving Nigerians to drag him by his bald head

When Tems said things are happening, she was not exaggerating. Online commentator Radiogad, whose real name is Destiny Ezeyim, made headlines again. This time, he shared his thoughts about the relationship between VDM.

He recalled the actions of content creator Jojo of Lele, Josephine Sunday, during VDM's arrest. Radiogad recounted how Jojo 'carried VDM's protest on her head' and made sure she steadily campaigned for his release online.

Radiogad says VDM should marry Jojo to prove he is not gay. Credit: @jojooflele, @verydarkbalckman, @radiogad

Source: Instagram

"Marry Jojo of Lele" - Radiogad tells VDM"

To wrap things up, he urged the audacious critic to get married to Jojo to prove to the world that he is not gay.

He maintained that if VDM does not want to marry her, he should at least impregnate her to assure the public that he and his bestie Dkokopee are not in a 'romantic relationship.'

Radiogad's statements about VDM and Jojo of Lele triggered online reactions as fans shared their hot takes on the matter.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Radiogad's video on VDM

Read some reactions below:

@iam_djgeorge said:

"Your talking nonsense bro. You don’t even think before you come on social media and vomit trash 🗑️How can u tell a someone to and marry a lady because she protested for him."

@chidimaochonga said:

"This man say na she leave her village enter night bus omo ehnn. I no fit laugh😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@d_excelmothercare_asaba said:

"Darki babe dey study law for U.S ooo make una wake up."

Radiogad says VDM should marry Jojo to prove he is not gay. Credit: @jojooflele, @verydarkbalckman, @radiogad

Source: Instagram

@shopwithlisaa_ said:

"To be honest that girl really try she a strong woman ❤️❤️."

@kitiyaspmiim said:

"Only a legend understand 🙌."

@anyikel0990 said:

"Guy na the same mama born you and Deeone?"

@obinwaobie said:

"She left everything when she dey do for village carry night bus enter abuja 😂😂😂😂😂. You get bad mouth, ooo 😂😂😂😂."

@snazziemusic said:

"If he marry. He'll loose value o. Jesus and Rev fathers way no marry re not stupid o. Woman go make him see finish."

@dryembi said:

"Did someone propose or choose that old British lady for you?"

@sweet_awilo said

"Wahala... Which one be she leave the village wey she dey 😂😂."

@thank_god_pett03 said:

"But cd be no too cost that year oh, 😏 this guy papa for just wear am or even wear nylon 🤷."

Sarah Martins as Her 'Husband', VDM Regains Freedom

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has never hidden her feelings for VDM (Martins Otse Vincent) from the world.

The movie star went online to warmly welcome the online critic, whom she refers to as her husband, back home.

Sarah Martins' post triggered interesting reactions from her fans and social media users alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng