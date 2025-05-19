Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo gave their fans and netizens reasons to gush following their recent outing

In a video that got many talking, the mum of two dressed gorgeously in a stylish gown while the music executive looked simple in his outfit

However, how Paulo treated his woman as they were getting into his car was the highlight of the viral video

The romance between Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and music executive Paulo Okoye took over the internet recently.

Despite their hectic schedules, the couple made time for one other over the weekend, going out in style for a dinner date.

Paulo opens his car door for Iyabo Ojo. Credit: @iyabojofespris

In an Instagram video released by Iyabo, the couple was seen on their way to a dinner date. Paulo, being a gentleman and opened the car door for his woman as she gracefully entered the car.

The movie star glowed in her stylish outfit with her well-laid hair, enjoying the comfort her man provided for her.

In her caption, the mum of two wrote:

“Outside with Obimbimbim. Dress @bkslagos. Wig @cacosahair.”

Watch the video below:

Iyabo Ojo and paulo trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

layoleoyatogun said:

"God’s design 2.0! Power couple ❤️❤️❤️."

juxpriscyplus said:

"🙌🔥👏👏👏 PowerSuper Couple.God bless you."

realiburess wrote:

"Awwww so sweet😍."

its.priscy wrote:

"E Dey sweet me for body🥹🥰🥰🥰."

iamdrrommel wrote:

"Odogwu and Achalugo 😍😍."

hee_vee_ay said:

"Mama is loved right! Daughter is loved right!!

toyin_abraham said:

"Forever ni o😍😍."

lu_sholapeh said:

"Even their children are happy for them both. I wish them long everything they desire."

oyinlomodiamond said:

"Hello my dear, don’t let anybody deceive you, LOVE IS ACTUALLY SWEET AT ANY AGE WITH THE RIGHT PERSON AND WHEN THERE’S ENOUGH MONEY ON GROUND📌❤️❤️❤️."

ololadeabuta_gracias said:

"Awwwww 🥰🥰❤️❤️ my woman and her man 😘😘."

alvinoflagos__official said:

"I reach here early."

beckyluv03 said:

"His Royal Highness and Queen Mother with plenty peace of mind. ❤️❤️❤️."

officialtaiwoadeyemi wrote:

"I just dey blush !!!! 😍😍😍😍."

wives_and_mothers said:

"I have watched countless times😍😍."

"I love @pauloo2104 😍😍😍. I love @iyaboojofespris 😍😍😍. May God keep you both for us … U are our role models…No devil can harm you guys."

damceetv said:

"Isss plenty...see me blushing here😂."

wehddn said:

"Advanced couple goals…See how he held the door for her ❤️. Not one odiegwu that will go and sit in the car then use the car horn to tell to be fast or he’ll leave you and go 🙃."

Iyabo Ojo gets pampered by her man Pauloo. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

