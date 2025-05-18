A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom has taken to social media to show internet users the occupation she does abroad

According to the lady, her family members in Nigeria assume she must be enjoying herself in the United Kingdom

Mixed reactions greeted the lady's video, as some people criticised her for posting the video online, while others noticed something else in her clip

A UK-based Nigerian lady, identified as @profitabamba5 on TikTok, has posted what she does for a living overseas.

She made a video while at work.

Lady's occupation in UK

The lady works as a cleaner in the UK and was seen in her video cleaning a toilet seat.

She noted that her family back in Nigeria think she is enjoying life in the UK

"(Family in Nigeria) our daughter is in the UK enjoying life," words layered on her video read.

Social media users were divided over her video, with some criticising her for posting it online.

Watch her video below:

Lady's job in UK stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Temitope 😇 said:

"The difference be say nah red cloth I Dey use."

STYLIST IN EAST LONDON 🇬🇧 said:

"My sister na so e be o..may the lord continue to strengthen us."

Yemi_BamBam said:

"Toilet still better naw You don pack shiiit b4."

Beyond Expectations said:

"I want this type of enjoyment oooo ,even add washing of old bu.tt ,I will do it with joy."

Haze☦️ said:

"Your shoe dey blend with gloves, professional 😁😁 no worry na scra na scra."

Boluwatife🥰❤️ said:

"God will make it easy for us especially we first born daughters."

Omowumi🎀 said:

"You even have a matching shoe with your glove 😂 it is well jor."

🍹HÌFÉDAYÒR😍(June 23rd) said:

"Enjoyment berekete😂. Any amount u send is chicken change to them because they are aware we pluck money on trees."

Celineart said:

"But na everything una go post online Tufiakwa."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man's behaviour after doing his first 12-hour shift in the UK generates buzz online.

Man shows job he does in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who lives in the UK had shown the menial job he does to survive.

The man insisted that life abroad was not easy and said that if he sent money to anyone back home, they should appreciate it. In a video posted on TikTok, the man showed himself working at a place that looked like a warehouse. The man shared a video which showed when he was carrying sacks on his head, and noted that he works hard to make every penny in the UK.

"This is what I do everyday in abroad to pay my rents and feed, if I send you 20k my bro manage, I stay 4 months before taking a haircut here just so I can send that £25 (50k naira) to my family, but one day it will be a story that was witnessed by you all. Keep praying for me," he wrote.

