An information reaching the public states that a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has fined VeryDarkMan for begging concerning his defamation case with Folarin Falana and his father, Femi Falana, SAN.

The Falanas had demanded N500 million each in damages over a video VDM posted online, allegedly linked to claims of obstruction of justice because of crossdresser Bobrisky.

According to Deeone, VDM's lawyers have been begging the court to strike out the case for a while now, but instead of yielding, the audacious social media critic was fined.

The BBNaija alumnus mocked his online viral for blabbing online, while Falz silently wins the physical battles in court. He noted that the situation was looking fantastic for the Falanas, but awful for VDM.

Falz reacts to VDM's allegation against him

Recall, Falz reacted to the allegation made against him about social media activist, Verydarkman.

VDM had alleged that the singer and his father were involved in the bribery saga of crossdresser, Bobrisky.

While on podcasts, Falz said that VDM should not expect him to sit down and fold his hands and watch him say all sort about him.

Peeps react to VDM' case with the Falanas

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@mcmakopolo1 said:

"U can have clout and still be irrelevant even when ur life depends on it 😢."

@giddy.bragado said:

"For every Tom there’s always a Jerry , just like for every VDM there’s always one Deeone 😂."

@official_slimscrilla said:

"This one na VDM spiritual husband."

@c.e.e.j.a.y_ said:

"I don see why big brother pursue this one comot house for midnight 🥲."

@iam_goodnessusman said:

"Wait! The lawyer is begging? For what now? Make dem go court joor.VDM is always right so nothing Dey happen."

@fifehanmioluwa_ said:

"If this guy is not your family member you don’t know what the Lord has done for you😒 opolo Alaye yii ti dorikodo."

@marvilart said:

"Having an online enemy is really a thing o."

@popeadah11 said:

"So this guy literally doesn’t have any content without VDM … smh."

@nene_george said:

"When did you become the Falana’s spokesperson? It doesn’t cost you anything to mind your business."

