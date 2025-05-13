Nigerian social media influencer and VDM supporter, Jojo of Lele finally reunited with the activist after he regained his freedom

Nigerian social media influencer, Josephine Sunday aka Jojo of Lele has reunited with online activist, Vincent Martins Otse ala VeryDarkMan after he was finally released from EFCC’s custody.

Recall that the activist regained his freedom on May 7, 2025, after spending five days behind bars.

During the time he was detained, Jojo of Lele joined many others on the streets of Abuja to march for his release at the Free VDM protest.

In a new development, Jojo of Lele and VeryDarkMan got to meet for the first time after his release and the video was posted online.

On her Instagram page, Jojo of Lele shared a video of VeryDarkMan calling her an activist. In response to that, the content creator said she’s only an activist for VDM.

She wrote:

"I’m an activist for you alone!!!🤣"

Reactions as Jojo of Lele reunites with VDM

The video of Jojo of Lele meeting VDM after his release from EFCC’s custody was met with interesting reactions from netizens:

Nigerians react to video as Jojo of Lele reunites with VDM after he regained freedom. Photo: @jojooflele

official_loyalty2 said:

“The only Approved relationship in Nigeria.”

celebrity_vendor_ said:

“Na once u go know say this one Dey in love with VDM.”

jjfavour047 wrote:

“E sure me say una lodge together 4 Lagos.”

1akimbilly said:

“Na love way start with fight de sweet pass.”

lovely_home_apartment said:

“Vdm done make jojo popular pass deeworm.”

iampappy_nice said:

If you no marry her na there another protest go start.”

jakarta_dc01 said:

“Abeg who go help me close my teeth? I just dy smile like goat for here.”

drealchatterbox said:

“Jojo no go barb our president hair oh. U sef done dev make person fall in love.”

doublestaramazing said:

“The wedding go loud, nah mercy chinwo go come sing, nah falana go dey in charge of court wedding, nah efcc chairman that pastor go do church wedding.”

lagracee said:

Nice, just don't filter my guys face again we need the real activists face.”

iamkatikist said:

“This is god design. NEDU go dey depressed now as VDM don collect him crush.”

missliviaug said:

“Woman to woman Jojo, you have real feelings for him fe aside the Ratel stuff, you really wish you had something more... Trust me I know that feeling.”

Radiogad tells VDM to marry Jojo of Lele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that online commentator Radiogad, whose real name is Destiny Ezeyim, shared his thoughts about the relationship between VDM and Jojo of Lele.

He recalled the actions of content creator Jojo of Lele, Josephine Sunday, during VDM's arrest. Radiogad recounted how Jojo 'carried VDM's protest on her head' and made sure she steadily campaigned for his release online.

To wrap things up, he urged the audacious critic to get married to Jojo to prove to the world that he is not gay.

