Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video of music legend Bright Chimezie vibing to Davido's song, which samples his

Bright Chimezie, who commended Davido's work of art, also praised the DMW label boss in the video

The music legend's comment about Davido's song 'With You' featuring Omah Lay has also stirred reactions from social media users

Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, has shared a video of Nigerian veteran musician Bright Chimezie vibing to David Adeleke Davido's sample of his song.

Recall that Davido shared a video of him conversing with Chimezie via a phone call, where he explained how the music veteran inspired him to make 'With You' featuring Omah Lay.

Bright Chimezie commends Davido's song With You featuring Omah Lay. Credit: brightchimezie/davido

Davido, who praised Chimezie, also asked the veteran to listen, which he described as a global hit.

Following their conversation, Chimezie fulfilled the request as he posted a video capturing him grooving to Davido's song while joyfully displaying his dance moves.

Chimezie also expressed his gratitude to Davido for the acknowledgement, praising Davido's work of art.

"Such a wonderful piece of work! Congratulations, @davido, you are blessed @Cubana_chiefpriest, Yagaziera gi nwannem," he wrote

Bright Chimezie fulfills Davido's request as he grooves to OBO's new song. Credit: davido

Sharing the video of Chimezie grooving to Davido's song, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote in a caption,

"Legends can never die. You will be strong tomorrow because tomorow never ends. No one said the world to be as it is let him tell."

The video of Bright Chimezie vibing to Davido's sample of his song is below:

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that an X user dragged Davido, sharing the motive singer's phone call to Bright Chimezie.

The netizen, who suggested Davido was scared of lawsuit, wrote,

“You go fear lawsuit. This should have been done. Agreements should have been reached before being ‘inspired.’”

Reactions to Bright Chimezie's comment about Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

rhymino_awagaboy said:

"Ones again , we no need make anybody love Davido again , na yesterday the last set join We don complete."

acharaman1 said:

"Why won't he age backwards.. Such a free spirited man."

Daniel21A8 said:

"Baba don cash out."

JOSHUADAUDU1 wrote:

"I don't think he sample because of English, he only used the phrase."

ivoryfhilips said:

"Davido should do the remix ft bright chimezie."

comediandaniboy reacted:

"I know say I no make mistake stanning 001. This is fantastic music business."

SaintObi19 commented:

"Wow. Bright is indeed aging gracefully. I still recalled how I came across his music back in those days."

UncleMohamz said:

"You’ll just know this man is music. That guitar play at the end."

Bright Chimezie attends Flavour concert

Legit.ng reported that Bright Chimezie was present at Flavour's show at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Aside form Chimezie, other Nigerans like Chike, Phyno, Ubi Franklin and Cubana Chiefpriest were also present at the event.

Reacting to the videos from Flavour's show, a netizen said,

"I think Bright Chimezie is the grand patron of Ashawo music."

