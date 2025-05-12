Actress Uche Ogbodo has shared another video from her recovery after undergoing BBL surgery to transform her look

It would be recalled that the mother of three had been sharing videos about her transformation with her fans and followers

In a recent video she shared, Uche Ogbodo appeared to be in pain as she called for the doctor, stirring concerns

Popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has gone viral on social media over a video she recently shared from her recovery after undergoing surgery to enhance her backside.

Legit.ng reported that she expressed her excitement about undergoing a BBL as she proudly shared a video of her new transformation.

The actress, who lost properties to burglars a few months ago, had been vocal about 'fixing' her body. According to her, she had gained a lot of weight as a result of childbirth and wanted to eliminate excess fat.

She had previously posted videos from her hospital visits in preparation for the surgery

Uche Ogbodo in pain post BBL

However, on Sunday, May 11, Uche Ogbodo shared a video on her official Instagram page showing her visibly distressed.

She was seen kneeling on a chair, crying out in pain and urging hospital staff to call the doctor for relief.

"Nurse call doctor for me," Uche was heard saying in the video.

In response, a voice in the background assured her, saying, "I have called him already."

The video of Uche Ogbodo reeling in pain after BBL is below:

Concerns trail Uche Ogbodo's video after BBL

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Uche Ogobodo's video, as many expressed concerns for her, while others criticised the actress. Read the comments below:

hommysmiles wrote:

"Hmmmmmmm What is all this for christ sake?"

opyyalonso commented:

"Vanity upon vanity... Old age go teach una lessons."

ndukwu_nwanyinma said:

"This thing get after effect , doctors no go tell you na to collect money na em be their own."

phillslicky commented:

"But why? When you can squat night and day."

kanoel_fabrics wrote:

"Heaven knows I'm not going through any of such when it's not child birth or life threatening. You hve just had 2 kids and now this. Women, when do you give yourself a break?????"

simplynatural_y2k12 said:

"Sorry uhnn! This one too shall pass. Sha go gather sense o. SMH!"

mc__edies commented:

"Any kind surgery no be joke to recover I am going through one like this my knee acl surgery no be play I don grumble tire but getting better.. pains go do you shege, mood swing,lose of appetite."

adadoby said:

"In two weeks now, shakara go start."

scrummy_isaac commented:

"She has automatically become every man’s dream woman. I don’t b!ame her, men loves big behind so she has to meets up."

Uche Ogbodo drags May Edochie's fans

In other news via Legit.ng, Uche Ogbodo ranted about May Edochie’s fans' actions against her online.

She accused May's supporters of persistently taunting her. Uche referred to them as witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens.

