Reality show star Sholzy recently shared exciting news with his fans on social media through a dramatic video

In the recording, he was seen raising his shoulders high as he walked to his car, proudly stating that he is now the father of two children

Sholzy also recalled what his ex-lover told him a few years ago and expressed that she regretted losing him

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola Kola Obruroh, better known as Sholzy, has shared exciting news about his family with his fans on social media.

In a video clip, the reality star was seen walking to his car, raising his shoulders high.

He explained that nothing was wrong with his shoulders, rather, he was simply reminded that he is now the father of two children.

A security personnel was seen opening the car door for him as he got in to take his seat.

BBNaija’s Sholzy speaks about his past lover

In the caption of his post, the actor and singer reflected on what one of his ex-lovers did before he got married.

He noted that “what God cannot do does not exist,” sharing that an ex-lover once rejected him a few years ago.

He revealed that after expressing his interest in marriage, the lady told him she would give him an answer in five years.

Explaining further, Sholzy said he went on the Big Brother Naija show following that experience and eventually married the most beautiful woman in the world.

Gushing over his wife, he said that God has been blessing him daily since their marriage, and he is now a father of two children despite being over 40 years old.

The reality star wished his ex-lover all the best and gave her a broken piece of his heart.

It is recalled that Sholzy married his wife in a beautiful ceremony a few years ago.

After the wedding, he shared a video of the money they were sprayed with and jokingly asked his fans who owed the money between the couple.

See the video here:

What fans said about Sholzy's video

Netizens reacted after seeing what Sholzy wrote. Here are comments below:

@omo_wumi2 wrote:

"Nor be people but 2 men the people when Bible say them go stand for your gate."

@_gbengakayode commented:

"Congratulations, big ups man. May God continue to bless you and bless your family. Much love to the mother and new angel."

@dollyscent_collections shared:

"Sholzy the man. Big Congratulations."

@royal_diadem15 shared:

"Awww congratulations."

@mm_royal_beauty reacted:

"Congratulations Sholzy my all time favorite I'm so proud of your accomplishments."

@mikkyjaggaz said:

"Walk the walk my brother."

