Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, recently turned 58 to the joy of his growing fans

The late musician’s father turned 58 on May 19, 2025, and his fans treated him to a lovely surprise, where they showered him with gifts

The video of Baba Mohbad receiving love from his fans on his birthday went viral and raised mixed feelings from Nigerians

Joseph Aloba, the father of late musician Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, recently celebrated his 58th birthday in style.

Baba Mohbad turned 58 on May 19, 2025, and his fans made the day a special one by treating him to a lovely birthday surprise.

Nigerians react as Baba Mohbad's fans surprise him with gifts on his 58th birthday. Photos: @mohbad_dad, @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

On his big day, the late musician’s father was showered with a series of gifts from his fans. His presents included a big picture frame, customised clocks and throw pillows, customised bracelets with the words 'Best Dad' written on them, and more.

See the video below:

Reactions as fans surprise Mohbad’s dad on 58th birthday

The video of Baba Mohbad’s 58th birthday celebration was met with mixed reactions after it went viral on social media. While some netizens joined the late singer’s father to celebrate his new age, others expressed their displeasure due to the controversies surrounding him:

Seunebony said:

“You deserve the best sir....More years to celebrate in good health 🙏🏼.”

Heryormide said:

“Best dad???”

Abfet said:

“Many happy returns baba moh. God bless your new age ijmn 🙏.”

Rhiks_ex said:

“He knows if he bury that moh, he won’t be gaining attention again Best dad iyen na to😢”

Abi_na_bella wrote:

“More life and blessings Baba Moh 🙌❤️.”

Abiola.balogun.71697 said:

“Baba just day enjoy life forget his that his son is still lying down there 😂.”

Roseline0532 said:

“Happy birthday sir long life in good health in Jesus name 🙏”

Ololadebutik said:

“And the son is still in the cold 😢😢”

Justkemisola_ said:

“Please Best Dad, bury Mohbad so he can rest well!!😭”

Mummygiohusseinvblog said:

“This man will not bury his son now never unless the president instruct him to do so for now his enjoying his dead son glory some parent never cease to amaze me😢.”

Iam_terryinks said:

“He got the fame he wanted. Can you bury your son now???”

Classy_ohunene said:

“This is what he wants 😂 not justice.”

Ije.okafor wrote:

“Set of deceiver called fans, instead of advising to go and bury his dead son, they presenting best Dad 😂😂well, all is well 😢”

Nigerians react as Mohbad's father's fans surprise him on his 58th birthday. Photos: @mohbad_dad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's dad drops new song

In other news, Legit.ng reported that singer Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, dropped a new song.

Taking to his official social media page via TikTok, Jospeh Aloba was spotted singing his heart out at the studio - a song he dubbed "A Plea".

While the song was difficult to interpret, as he sang it in Yoruba, many in the comment section already blasted him for even releasing a song.

It will be recalled that Joseph Aloba also took out time to party recently. In a video which was circulated on social media, he was seen exchanging banters with some party guests after he was welcomed to the venue warmly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng